Over 100 pieces of legislation enacted, drafted in the last four years

GUYANA’S legislative framework has undergone a major shift as President, Dr Irfaan Ali stated that in the past four years, 100 pieces of legislations were enacted and drafted.

He made these remarks during the flag-raising ceremony for Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary at the Public Buildings, on Brickdam.

The President said: “On the legislative front, more than 100 pieces of legislations were drafted and enacted over the past four years.”

Adding to this, Dr Ali stated that Guyana’s judicial infrastructure and access to justice were significantly expanded with new state-of-the-art courthouses.

Notably, the revision exercise for the Laws of Guyana is on track for the June 2025 completion, as its commission has intensified efforts to update the country’s legal framework, with support from the Anguilla-based Regional Law Revision Centre Inc.

This month, Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, led a high-level meeting with Yolande Dash, Manager/Legislative Publisher of the Regional Law Revision Centre to discuss the ongoing revision of the Laws of Guyana.

The engagement, held at the Attorney-General’s Chambers in Georgetown, came as the country seeks to update its legal code for the first time in over a decade.

The last comprehensive revision, known as the “Purple Volumes,” was published in 2012. The current exercise, spanning laws enacted between 2012 and 2022, is scheduled for completion by June 2025.

According to a release from the AG’s Chambers, during the meeting, Dash underscored the critical importance of the project, signalling its impact on legal clarity and governance. Her visit to Guyana included consultations with local stakeholders to guide the revision process and ensure accuracy in the consolidation of laws.

“The Hon Attorney-General emphasised the government’s public commitment to complete the exercise promptly, while ensuring a comprehensive review and consolidation of the new edition of the Laws of Guyana.

“He also engaged Ms Dash on working with the Law Revision Centre Inc on providing continuous training to members of the local Law Revision Commission who is expected to continuously revise the Laws of Guyana,” the release said.

The Law Revision Commission of Guyana, established under the Law Revision Act, Cap. 2:02, is responsible for preparing, publishing, and maintaining an official edition of the Laws of Guyana.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, during his presentation of the 2025 budget had told the National Assembly that six of the 14 volumes of the law reports were completed and sent for printing, which will require $395 million.

Additionally, he noted that the Constitution Reform Commission will receive $218.9 million to continue advancing its critical work. The 2025 budgetary allocations for the legal sector underscore the government’s dedication to fostering a robust and inclusive judicial system.