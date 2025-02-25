‘Guyana has not only survived, it has thrived’

–Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett says at Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary in New York; points to plethora of programmes, initiatives that Guyanese are benefitting from

-Ambassador Brotherson highlights nation’s “extraordinary” economic trajectory

GUYANA’S resilience continues to grow, as Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett has said that in spite of global and local challenges, the nation is flourishing economically, politically and spiritually.

On the occasion of Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary, Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett, during her remarks at a ceremony at the St Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, highlighted the strides that the government is making to ensure that all Guyanese live prosperous lives.

The Ambassador underscored the nation’s resolve to defend its borders and uphold its sovereignty against any challenges.

She said: “Our journey thus far as a nation has been paved with several challenges, but also with significant achievements. We faced various hardships, including economic and political, and the threat to our territorial integrity by a neighbour.

“But we have not been deterred in our efforts to build our nation – economically, politically and I would add spiritually. Guyana has not only survived, but it has thrived.”

While Guyana is on a transformative path, its past cannot be forgotten, as she reflected on the fact that 55 years ago the nation took the courageous step and embarked on the journey as a republic.

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett said both religious harmony and diversity are sources of strength and not division, and no effort is being spared in ensuring that there is a One Guyana.

Under the leadership of President, Dr Irfaan Ali, the One Guyana vision is being briskly pursued and so is a better Guyana for generations to come, she said.

Each sector has seen new heights as she pointed out that Guyana is steadfast in its food-security agenda as the country is ramping up food production.

As for health, this sector is being expanded, she stated.

She further said: “Education is now free from nursery to university because investing in education is investing in the eradication of poverty. The dream of every child can now be transformed to reality.

“We are expanding our physical infrastructure, building new roads and bridges, connecting people and communities and enabling trade.

“We are working to ensure that every man, woman and child has a robust support system including through our education cash grants, increase in old-age pensions, support to persons living with disabilities, among others.”

She then told the New York diaspora that the government is also looking at opportunities where Guyanese abroad could benefit and contribute.

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett further commended the sacrifices of those in the New York diaspora and said: “Your accomplishments across the world are testaments to the indelible spirit of our people. But home is home, and Guyana will always be with you.”

She also called for collective commitment towards unity, harmony and peace, both in Guyana, and in the world at large.

HUMANITY

The ambassador told the diaspora that Guyana is leveraging its international platform to champion critical global issues and advocate for justice, as it is not oblivious to what is happening in the world.

She said: “This is why Guyana uses its voice in international fora to call for respect for international law, and the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

In this light, she stated that Guyana is advocating for its Caribbean Community (CARICOM) sister state, Haiti, which is facing great challenges.

Guyana is also calling for action on climate change while doing its part, the ambassador said, noting that the nation is also calling for peace as it relates to global conflicts.

NATIONAL PRIDE

The Consul General of Guyana in New York, Ambassador Michael Brotherson in his remarks, said over the years Guyanese have worked with diligence and tenacity to help build a nation of profound worth and accomplishments.

He also spoke on how Guyana’s economic trajectory over the past decade has been extraordinary, passing international expectations with remarkable growth.

While this robust expansion was primarily driven by the growing oil sector, he said that the Government of Guyana at the same time prudently invested in programmes that are aimed at expanding and transforming the non-oil economy and addressing the nation’s development needs.

He told the New York diaspora: “ If you have visited Guyana recently, you can attest to the significant investments being made in infrastructure, including the construction of new highways, bridges, hospitals, schools, and the modernisation of our ports.”

In alignment with the government’s commitment to sustainable development, he pointed to the several bilateral co-operation projects and development initiatives that emerged from the recent flagship Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo

He then said: “Let us remember that a nation united in celebration stands resilient in times of adversity. Our shared history and common aspirations bind us as one people with one destiny. Let us continue to uphold the cultures of togetherness, diligence and inclusiveness that define us as a proud and independent nation, and a One Guyana.”