Shoppers now screened before entering New Amsterdam Market

–also required to wear masks if they want to do business there

IN an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, residents of New Amsterdam are now being screened on entering the town’s lone market at Strand Road, in the Berbice township.

At the opening of the market at 06:00hrs on Friday, ranks attached to the municipality’s constabulary department, infrared thermometers in hand, stood guard at its various entrances, ready to take the temperature of persons about to enter the facility.

The Constabulary ranks were trained in the accurate use of the thermometers during a session hosted by the Regional Health Authority and the Rapid Response Team.

The thermometers, along with face masks were gifted to the Municipality by the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Cui Jianchun, and were handed over by Mr. Chen Xilai, Deputy Chief of Mission to Municipal Councillor, Mr. Esan Vanderstoop.

New Amsterdam Market vendors have been ordered to maintain social distancing, and wear their mask, and warned that failure to do so will result in their being fined $5000. Customers will not be permitted to enter the market without a mask.

It has been almost three months since New Amsterdam recorded its first imported case of the novel coronavirus COVID 19. Since then, the patient has died, and the town, along with regional authorities are continuing to screen persons entering the region, either at the Berbice River Bridge, Moleson Creek, or from Orealla-Sipiruta on the Corentyne River.