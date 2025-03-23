ACS end Guyana tour with resounding victory over Police Officers

THE American Cricket Society (ACS) ended their annual tour of Guyana on a resounding note, inflicting a humiliating 10-wicket victory over Police Officers/Combined team at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary on Friday.

Led by a blistering opening stand by National opener Raymond Perez and Akshay Homraj, ACS raced to the required 108 for victory in a mere 4.5 overs after dismissing their counterparts for a paltry 107 in 22 overs in the 25-over affair.

Perez, who recently represented Guyana versus the Windward Islands at the Guyana National Stadium, went on a rampage, slamming five fours and four sixes in his unbeaten 52 which came off just 14 balls.

Not to be outdone, his partner Homraj also got into the act with a 1-ball 37 not out which was decorated by two fours and four sixes.

Earlier, Police never recovered from the early loss of two wickets as the pace of another national player, Nial Smith, proved vital.

Apart from Kanayia Ramkarran, who hit a defiant 41 batting at number four, the rest of the batting flattered to deceive. Ramkarran’s knock contained five fours and a solitary six.

Off-spinner Keon Lake finished with the impressive figures of six for 20 from his allotted five overs while Smith took two for 10 from three. Amernauth Persaud also ended with two for 29.

At the presentation ceremony, which followed, both the winning and losing teams were recipient of trophies. Blake took both the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and best bowler awards while Perez received the trophy for the best batter.

Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Ravindradat Budhram, who also participated in the friendly game, congratulated the winners on their spending display and also promised that the Police team will endeavour to reciprocate the visit by the ACS team in the near future.

Plaques were exchanged between the visitors and the home team with Budhram presenting to Terry Hastoo, head of the ACS and Hastoo doing likewise to the Deputy Commissioner.