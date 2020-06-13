Lowenfield submits report to GECOM Chair

Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield has submitted his report on the recount of the votes cast at the March 2, 2020 regional and general elections to Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (re’td) Claudette Singh.

The move concludes Stage Two of the recount process.

The report comprise a tabulation of the votes cast at the General and Regional Elections,a summary of the observation reports for each of the 10 Electoral Districts.

It is in these observation reports that the APNU+AFC, primarily, has highlighted over 6,000 cases which it believes are tied to electoral fraud. According to the APNU+AFC, close to 90,000 votes have been comprised as result of these suspected fraudulent acts.

These cases include: missing Official Lists of Electors, ballots for one region cast in another; ballots cast for the dead and persons who have migrated; persons voting without proper identification; persons voting outside of their districts without employment documents; large numbers of improperly stamped ballots at locations where Disciplined Services members voted; missing poll books and documents from one polling station being found in the ballot boxes of another.

Notably, on the eve of the submission, reports surfaced that the Elections Secretariat confirmed that the names of 48 persons, for whom death certificates have been produced, were ticked off on the Official List of Electors (OLE) as having voted.

In addition to the CEO’s Report, it is also expected that the three-member CARICOM scrutinising team will present a report pertaining to their observations, recommendations and conclusions to the commission.

Once deliberated upon, the Elections Commission will determine the way forward.

The amended Order states: “The commission shall, after deliberating on the report at Paragraph 12, determine whether it should request the chief election officer to use the data compiled in accordance with Paragraph 12 as the basis for the submission of a report under Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act, Cap 1:03, provided that the commission shall, no later than three (3) days after receiving the report, make the declaration of the results of the final credible count of the elections held on the 2nd day of March 2020.”