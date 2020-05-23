Bartica records first COVID-19 case

Mayor of Bartica, His Worship Gifford Marshall confirmed on Friday that the mining town has recorded its first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case.

Despite five cases recently recorded in Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region 7), Bartica was COVID-19- free until the results were confirmed on Thursday, the Mayor said.

Mayor Marshall informed that the victim, who was on assignment in the region would have travelled through the hinterland region before finding out they were infected with the virus.

The victim and another person who had travelled to Aranka, a COVID-19 hotspot in Region 7, were tested and only one result returned positive. However, both are currently in institution isolation. Another two suspected cases, who were in contact with the first victim are also awaiting test results.

It was just last week that Region 7 record its first coronavirus case and Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Boyle cautioned that the virus is slowly spreading across Guyana, with 7 out of 10 regions affected.

Regional Health Officer of Region 7, Dr. Edward Sagala also informed that five cases (coming from Aranka in Region 7), have since been transferred to Georgetown.

The Mayor of Bartica is calling on residents to be cautious and treat every contact as a suspected case.

“Treat everyone as a suspected case it which therefore means you will keep the necessary distance between yourself and that individual. You will protect yourself by wearing a mask and ensure that the person you are speaking to or communicating with you, that they also wear a mask. You must ensure that your children are off the streets and home and you will also comply with the curfew,” he stated.

He also called on residents to be wise and take play a cooperative role to combat the pandemic.

“A collective and collaborative effort is needed at this time. Please do not panic, it is no time for us to get frustrated but it’s time for us to be wise and make sound decisions in our own interests because the life you save may be yours.”

As of May 22, 2020, Guyana, has recorded 127 COVID-19 cases with 47 recovered cases, while 10 persons have lost their lives to the virus.(DPI)