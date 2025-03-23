U.S. tariffs, Venezuela’s aggression discussed at CARICOM’s emergency meeting

CARICOM leaders have been engaged in discussions on various issues impacting the region, including U.S. tariffs, Venezuela’s recent aggression, and other significant matters.

On the sidelines of an event in Georgetown on Saturday, President Ali told reporters that the recent emergency meeting of CARICOM leaders was a crucial session that addressed several important issues. One key topic was Venezuela’s recent incursions into Guyana’s waters, with CARICOM offering its full and unwavering support for Guyana’s territorial sovereignty.

“Of course, CARICOM reiterated its strong commitment and support to Guyana, our sovereignty and territorial integrity. I had the opportunity to update CARICOM on all aspects of the matter,” the President said.

Further, United States President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on China-made vessels was also addressed by CARICOM leaders. President Ali emphasised that this would have a major impact on the region’s shipping industry.

“That, of course, can have effects on the cost of goods coming into the region, the cost of transport coming into the region…This is a policy that was alluded to, so there are some discussions that will have to occur. So, all of these things are key regional issues that we are discussing together,” the President said.

President Ali stated that countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Suriname will need to specifically assess the potential consequences for tankers and other vessels transporting gas and oil. He emphasised that while the U.S. policy has not yet been implemented, early discussions are necessary to mitigate or minimise its impact.

“The U.S. is our partner. The region recognises that the U.S. is an important partner and the regional private sector will be having some conversations with the U.S. We will also be having conversations with various actors in the U.S. system.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Guyana next week as part of a Caribbean tour that will also include stops in Jamaica and Suriname. The visit aims to discuss important regional issues. This upcoming trip will mark the third visit by a U.S. Secretary of State to Guyana in less than five years, following Mike Pompeo’s visit during the Trump administration in 2020 and Antony Blinken’s visit under the Biden administration in 2022.

According to an article published by the Miami Herald on Thursday, Rubio’s tour will commence in Jamaica, where he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Subsequently, he will travel to Guyana to engage in discussions with President Ali, followed by a visit to Suriname for talks with President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

The discussions will likely focus on a range of pressing issues, including regional security, economic co-operation, democratic governance, and the escalating humanitarian crisis in Haiti.