Agro-processing zone to be developed in Upper Corentyne

–VP Jagdeo announces; plans underway for tobacco farming

DURING a meeting with residents in the Upper Corentyne area on Saturday, Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo announced plans to develop an agro-processing zone in the region. This initiative is designed to boost agricultural production, create employment opportunities, and increase value-added processing for local produce.

Speaking at Crabwood Creek, he stated that sugarcane cultivation will continue in the Upper Corentyne area, while tobacco farming will also be introduced as part of the region’s agricultural expansion.

Jagdeo stated that an investor is already on board, and plans are in progress to establish a new tobacco industry, which is expected to contribute to economic growth and diversification.

The Vice-President highlighted that this initiative is in line with the government’s broader vision to modernise and strengthen the agricultural sector by attracting investment, boosting productivity, and ensuring sustainable development.

He noted that he had met twice with farmers in the Upper Corentyne area, who are part of various cooperatives, to discuss the future of their lands and plans to transform them into a new growth hub. He mentioned that these farmers collectively have about 40,000 acres of land, while GuySuCo controls approximately 26,000 acres.

“If we can combine the two, that’s over 60,000 acres of land to put into cultivation. We can create a massive number of jobs, investment opportunities and also an agro-processing zone right here, the Vice-President told residents.

He added, “We are going to have discussions with Suriname, because we need the infrastructure to move the product. Even if they are processing there, using the Corentyne River, we have already engaged in those discussions.”

Jagdeo highlighted that since taking office, his government has undertaken an unprecedented scale of development across key sectors, including infrastructure, health, and education.

He emphasised that significant investments have been made to improve roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure to enhance connectivity and drive economic growth.

Furthermore, he told residents gathered that all community roads that are remaining will be done within the region, while all 125 grounds within the region will see major development.

“We believe, for the development that is going to take place in Region Six, you need better access; we want to improve the road network,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

In terms of community grounds, he noted, “We said let’s start in stages, we are going to raise the grounds, put fences then washroom facilities then lights.”

The Vice-President stated that in addition to ongoing development efforts, 22 community grounds will be equipped with lighting this year. He also highlighted the construction of a new stadium at Palmyra, and the ongoing upgrades to the Albion Sports Complex to support international cricket.