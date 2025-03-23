‘We are bringing in a new era of health care’

–President Ali says at sod-turning of $831M Campbellville polyclinic

—All clinics to be upgraded into ‘wave of the future’ polyclinics

–Mobile app to be launched for patients to schedule appointments at GPHC, monitor health, gain access to e-prescriptions

WHILE other nations are cutting budgets and grappling with the closures of their health clinics, Guyana is forging ahead and investing in a stronger, more accessible healthcare system, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

The President made these remarks on Saturday during the sod-turning ceremony of the state-of-the-art $831 million Campbellville polyclinic.

Polyclinics are the wave of the future, President Ali said, while outlining the government’s progressive approach to healthcare.

The modern facility will replace the old health centre; the project is expected to be completed on January 23, 2026.

The government’s commitment to providing more efficient and equitable services for all citizens is not just empty rhetoric but is backed by concrete action. As stated by the President, the government will continue to enhance the system, ensuring that individuals have access to the highest quality care at every stage of life.

He said: “What we are witnessing here is not just an expansion of services, it is transformation. We are changing the game. We are bringing in a new era of healthcare, one where access is within easy reach, diagnosis is swifter, treatment is more effective, and outcomes are better for all Guyanese. This is not just another clinic. This is a revolution.”

President Ali further explained that a polyclinic will take healthcare to the next level. While regular clinics provide outpatient services and essential services like vaccination, maternal care and basic treatment, polyclinics diagnose, specialise and prevent hospital overcrowding.

“This is not just about building more. It’s about building smarter. Healthcare without data is like medicine without diagnosis, [it is] ineffective. With polyclinics and others to follow, we’ll develop baseline health data that will help doctors make better, faster and more accurate diagnoses,” Dr. Ali said.

All clinics to be upgraded

The Campbellville Polyclinic will not be the only one of its kind. The President announced that the process of gradually upgrading the country’s health clinics into polyclinics has already begun. This means that communities with existing health clinics will soon experience improvements, with citizens benefitting from enhanced facilities, more specialised services, better diagnostic capabilities, and an increased capacity for care.

“This is not just a step forward. It is a giant leap,” President Ali stated.

He said that the investment is in keeping with the goal of the World Health Organisation (WHO), and it is a part of what they describe as the access value chain.

President Ali said that polyclinics also bridge the gap between primary care and hospital treatment and will guarantee that Guyanese receive high-quality and timely health care in their communities.

He said when the facility is completed, it will be staffed with top-notch medical professionals, who will be equipped with the skills training and expertise needed to provide the highest standard of care to every patient.

Expected to serve thousands of residents, the President said: “This, therefore, is not simply an upgrade, it is a revolution in how we deliver care. This is the kind of vision we are bringing to health care, a vision where every region, every community, every citizen, has access to the kind of medical care that improves lives and saves lives. No one will be left behind. No one will be forgotten.”

For the President, the sod-turning was more than just breaking ground; it symbolised his dedication to ensuring that every policy and investment prioritises the well-being of citizens.

He said: “We are not in the business of making promises. We are in the business of delivering results because a government that truly serves its people does not wait for change. It makes change happen. We listen, we act, we care and we serve. That is the People’s Progressive Party/Civic.”

E-Health Services

The expansion of E-Health services nationwide is also progressing rapidly under the government and President Ali has touted numerous initiatives that will enhance accessibility and efficiency.

Dr. Ali announced that soon, citizens will be able to schedule appointments, receive reminders, access e-prescriptions, and take advantage of other services to ensure their well-being meets the highest standards, all through a mobile phone app. This initiative will be launched in a few months, beginning with the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

“In many developed economies today, whilst we are building these facilities, they are closing down clinics, and polyclinics because they don’t have the human resources to manage the clinics and they are cutting the budget and closing these clinics down,” the President told citizens.

He stated that with the implementation of electronic patient records, a patient’s medical history will be readily available. It will also reduce errors, eliminate unnecessary tests and ensure continuity of care.

“No more guesswork, no more mining through cupboards for health cards. Records will be stored electronically. They’re aiming for the right care at the right time,” President Ali stated.

“We have a clear vision and a clear understanding as to what must constitute world-class health care,” the President further told the large gathering.

In addition, the President called out the cynics who fail to recognise the transformation occurring in Guyana, even going so far as to claim that this year’s budget does not address poverty.

“I’m happy that they said that because it gives you a full understanding of the calibre of policymakers or ‘want to be policy makers’,” the President said.

President Ali emphasized that these developments do not happen overnight, but are the result of careful planning by the government.