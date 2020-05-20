ERC probes woman’s racial rant on Facebook

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) on Monday revealed that it is probing the posting of a video which went viral over the weekend on Facebook, showing a woman of East Indian descent making racially insensitive remarks.

In the video, the woman was heard making racially charged comments about Afro-Guyanese, describing them by several derogatory names. The video quickly went viral and the incident was reported to the commission.

The commission stated that it is particularly concerned that the post can contribute to the unnecessary escalation of tension in the society.

In addition, the ERC, through its Investigations Unit, is also probing a recent incident that occurred at Kissoon’s Furniture Store involving alleged racial profiling of a customer.

The customer, a newspaper columnist, shared her story in a sister newspaper regarding her recent experience while shopping at the well-known furniture store.

The owners of the store have since made a statement responding to the young woman’s alleged racial profiling, stating that it is against any form of racism and racial profiling.

Nevertheless, the ERC is reminding citizens to desist entirely from making racially motivated remarks which can incite others. In fact, the commission wishes to point out that persons can be prosecuted for offences under the Racial Hostility and Representation of the People Acts, as well as the country’s Cyber Crime Laws. The ERC continues to monitor Facebook and the various social media platforms.

The body is imploring all Guyanese to exercise tolerance and respect for each other throughout their daily lives.

The commission is expected to contact the parties involved in the various incidents to further its investigation.