Miner stabbed by reputed wife

A 22-year-old miner was, on Sunday morning, allegedly stabbed by his reputed wife over an argument about a cellphone.

Riley Auther of Micobie Village, Potaro River, is currently hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), after allegedly stabbed by his reputed wife, Fiona Christopher, a 26-year-old cook, also of the same village.

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that Riley and Christopher are in a common-law relationship but they are not living together currently.

According to information received, on Friday May 15, 2020, Riley borrowed Christopher’s cellular phone and did not return same.

On Sunday, at approximately 02:00hrs, Christopher went to Riley’s home to collect her phone.

Riley refused to give the woman her cellphone which resulted in an argument between them.

It is alleged that Riley became annoyed and dealt Christopher several slaps, which caused her to cry and walk away.

The woman later returned with a knife and dealt Riley one stab to the left side of his abdomen and made good her escape.

Riley was rushed to Mahdia Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who transferred him to GPHC for further medical attention.

His condition is regarded as stable. A statement was obtained from him and Christopher was arrested and is presently in custody.

The scene and Christopher’s home were searched for the weapon used to commit the crime but it was not found.

Investigation is ongoing.