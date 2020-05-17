Diabetic Association makes donation to MoPH

THE Guyana Diabetic Association on Friday donated 2,000 high-efficacy insulin pen fills and 75,000 insulin syringes to the Ministry of Public Health, Director of Pharmacy Services, Mr. Oneil Atkins said.

According to a press release from the ministry, Atkins said that the donation from the Diabetic Association President Ms Glenys Beaton on behalf of the body’s donors, would help reduce the daily insulin intake among the country’s diabetic patients.

“Because of the efficacy it is predicted that in some cases, their daily dosage will be reduced by some 50 percent,” Atkins said.

The pharmacy services director said he wants to ensure that the best use is made of the donation and pleaded with the country’s diabetic patients not to uplift the insulin pen fills “and put it [sic] down.”

“Please be responsible. The insulin pen fills are very pricey,” Atkins pleaded.

The release said that Atkins was elated with the timing of the Diabetic Association’s donation because diabetics are susceptible to COVID-19 because of their pre-existing condition.

“All diabetics and those prone to the disease have a tough task to control their glucose (sugar) level. Global-trend analysis reveals that diabetics who contract COVID-19 have a not-so-good prognosis,” Atkins explained.

The release said that according to research findings, COVID-19 worsens the chances of survival for persons with diabetic complications such as diabetic kidney disease. It said that the new virus makes them frailer and in some instances could cause acute cardiac (heart) injury with heart failure, leading to poor circulation of blood.

“Patients with diabetes need intensive attention to reduce the risk of dying. These “should follow the general prevention advice given by the authorities thoroughly to avoid infection with COVID-19,” an online report counselled.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Guyana in March, almost 1,100 persons have been tested with 117 confirmed cases and 10 deaths, according to official government records, the ministry said.

“Many of the COVID-19 deaths in Guyana were diabetics,” Atkins said.

The ministry said the latest census figures of Guyana estimate that the South American multiracial republic has some 780,000 residents with the bulk inhabiting the narrow coastal strip.

“About 15 percent of the descendants of former slaves from Africa and indentured immigrants from Asia and Europe according to a local survey, are diabetics. This means that an estimated 117,000 Guyanese are suffering from some form of the debilitating ailment,” said Atkins. He said of this figure, 65 percent (76,000) have to use insulin regularly to help protect their eyes, kidneys, nerves and other body parts often ravaged by the disease.

The release said that diabetes also increases the risk of heart attack and stroke and often causes sexual problems. Three years ago, Guyana’s diabetes prevalence rate, according to an online report, was 11.6 percent, the release said.

While Atkins encouraged health workers and the rest of the population to continue paying keen attention to COVID-19, the pharmacy services director cautioned that this should not be at the expense of other non communicable diseases (NCDs).

“Do not forget to use your medications for other NCD conditions,” Atkins reminded.

The director said the Public Health Ministry is currently in talks with major global donors to help secure medication and other miscellaneous articles to benefit the country’s juvenile and other types of diabetics.