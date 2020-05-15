Prisoner recaptured minutes after escape bid

A prisoner was on Friday recaptured minutes after he escaped from the New Amsterdam Prison by jumping the fence.

According to Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels, the man, Rei Joseph, who is serving 15 months for simple larceny, escaped from the facility early Friday morning.Joseph was expected to be released from prison on December 11, 2020.

On Friday around 06:51 hours during the unlocking of the prison, Joseph jumped the prison fence and escape.An alarm was raised by ranks in the prison towers.

The Task Force pursued the prisoner and he was recaptured at 7:10 hours in the Smithfield area nearby.The matter is currently under investigation.