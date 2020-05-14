CARICOM “most legitimate interlocutors” in elections recount

IN a message to the Organization of American States (OAS) on Wednesday, CARICOM established itself as “the most legitimate interlocutors” in Guyana’s national recount process, reporting that it has been fruitful thus far.

This message was shared by Permanent Representative of Barbados to the OAS, Ambassador Noel Lynch on behalf of the CARICOM Group during a meeting of the OAS Permanent Council on Wednesday. Lynch said that CARICOM — of which Guyana is a valuable member —- is more than a group of countries, but a Community which values democracy and, therefore, takes its scrutineering role in Guyana’s recount “extremely seriously”.

“CARICOM countries are not merely a group of countries held together by rules; the majority of them are held together by values rooted in centuries of history and fraternity, and in a bitter struggle for their peoples’ rights, including the right to elect governments freely and fairly in a democratic process. If democracy fails in any CARICOM country, it fails in the larger Community. If it is imperiled in any part of our Community, it is imperiled everywhere in it. As an institution, CARICOM cannot allow this to happen in any member state,” Lynch stated, adding:

“…just as democracy matters to the people of Guyana, so it matters to the Caribbean Community of which the nation of Guyana is a valued member. That is why we of CARICOM regard ourselves as the most legitimate interlocutors in the Guyana situation.”

The CARICOM scrutinizing team arrived in Guyana on May 1 and includes Senior Lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Cynthia Barrow-Giles; Commissioner of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission, John Jarvis; and Supervisor of the St Vincent Electoral Commission; Sylvester King. They receive support from the CARICOM Secretariat Headquarter in Georgetown and are guided by the intent of CARICOM Chair, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, to see the recount process be conducted in the spirit of transparency. Following the process, the Scrutinising Team will submit a report to the Commission inclusive of its observations, recommendations and conclusions.

Providing an update on the process, Lynch said that while the national recount is likely to go beyond the 25-day timeline established due to the scrutiny of ballot boxes and social-distancing guidelines, the process has thus far been smooth.

“We are carrying out that key role diligently, under the guiding principle that every valid vote must be counted, and every vote must count. From the experience of the last week, it is clear that the recount will go beyond the 25 days, originally estimated for its completion,” Lynch said.

“This inordinate time is due to two factors. The first is the intense scrutiny to which each ballot is being subjected for the satisfaction of all the contending political parties, and each observer mission. The second is the physical distancing rules that have had to be applied because of COVID-19. This latter factor limits the number of people who can participate in the manual counting and in observation of the counting stations.”

Just on Tuesday, the Commission noted that it will be deliberating on a number of aspects of the recount process which could improve the rate at which the recount takes place.

These include approaching the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) for advice on possible additional workstations; a reduction of the checklist items required to be crossed off before counting commences; random instead of mandatory scanning of all ballots; the establishment of a list of issues to eliminate the need for further referrals and more.

Despite the likelihood of the recount going beyond the timeline set, Lynch commended the process as fruitful. “Fortunately, the people of Guyana have demonstrated a commitment to a peaceful process, so that, in spite of frustration with the anomalies that led to the recount, there has been no violence, no social disruption and no civil disorder,” he said.

He noted that CARICOM is mindful that irregularities did not occur in the system by which the electorate cast their votes on March 2nd, but in the presentation of the count afterwards.

The Barbados OAS Ambassador said that while it is regrettable that there was a delay of the recount after the breakdown in tabulation, CARICOM is pleased that it is now taking place and that the process is being observed by local teams and external agencies, including the OAS.

Still speaking on the Organisation, he acknowledged former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding for leading the OAS team in observing Guyana’s elections.

He also acknowledged former Prime Minister of Barbados, Owen Arthur, for his leadership of the Commonwealth Mission.

Lynch said: “Had these Observer Missions not persevered in Guyana, a result might have been declared that would not have commanded the acceptance of the Guyanese people, or the respect and approval of the international community.”

Likewise, he described democracy as sacrosanct to CARICOM as a Treaty Organisation and therefore the institution will not abide with its erosion.

He gave assurance that CARICOM has no interest in which political party wins the election but believes that with the two major political parties both believing that they have won the elections, there should be no fear of the current recount.