America has had a 190-year headstart over Guyana

Dear Editor,

I WAS no older than ten when this event transpired. One of our neighbours and her husband returned to Guyana with much fanfare, after spending six months in America. Their attire was both concerning and hilarious. The husband was sporting a fur Kangol hat along with very thick ‘acid wash’ long-sleeved jacket with matching trousers. His outfit was completed with a thick-soled Timberland boots.

The wife’s outfit was equally peculiar. She was decked out in a thick fur top with long skirt and Timberland boots. They were both sweating like horses as they walked around the neighbourhood, refamiliarising themselves with folks who they had completely forgotten, after only spending six months in America. I kept my distance from the pantomime, not wanting to be rude, and as a result be visited by another good thrashing.

I observed with keen eyes as the two walked around like Ghetto Royalties, meeting and greeting their loyal subjects. The kids were rewarded with goodies when they reminded the returnees of their names. With a long trail of sweat, they finally found me on a stool in a remote area of the yard. I immediately thought to myself that surely they have not forgotten me. Everyone knew me as Ingrid’s child who was forever forthright with adults whom he thought were dimwitted. Sadly, they did forget me, and in their newly-acquired American accent, both looked down on the bare- chested child with no footwear and queried, “Who are you?” I looked at both of them and responded, “I am God.” You guessed right; they never forget me after that day.

I was browsing Facebook on Sunday when I laid eyes on an interview of one Everton Morris, an executive member of Change Guyana. Out of curiosity, I chose to listen to the interview that was being conducted by the Chronicle Online. From the outset, I found Everton Morris’ manner of communicating with the Chronicle’s journalists very condescending. What I also noticed after watching a few minutes of the interview was his anti-APNU+AFC agenda.

Having said that, I did recognise that that was his prerogative, and, most importantly, his democratic right. Then the unexpected happened, reminding me of that childhood experience I alluded to earlier. Everton Morris went on an unexpected rant of the recount process, and, in his typical patronising mannerism, predicted it will be completed in July, which is a waste of time, since everyone already knows the results. He then continued to argue a case to earn himself place in my black book, by boasting of his 40 years of working in America.

Desperate for a place in my book of ignominy, he went on to state, with much disdain, that he would have fired all of GECOM’s staff, who, in his estimation, were languid in their approach to work, along with a disturbingly poor work ethic. Clearly, this Everton Morris thinks highly of himself and lowly of the locals.

As a result, I am curious to know who he fired when the American Election of 2000 went beyond 50 days before a rushed declaration, and would have likely taken much longer if the partisan Supreme Court had not intervened? Who did Everton Morris fire when the recent Iowa Democratic Primary turned out to be a complete farce? Further, I would be grateful if the arrogant Everton Morris can advise the Guyanese populace as to what was his course of action when Stacy Abrams, the Afro-American Democrat candidate was denied a win in the Georgia Governor election in both 2014 and 2018, due to classic voter suppression of mostly Afro-Americans by the Republican establishment? Ironically, Georgia is the hometown of the Carters who would wish to lecture us on democracy, something that they can’t even get right after 244 years of independence.

Finally, I do wonder if Everton Morris can advise us as to who in the Republican Party he has fired, in view of their very much alive practice of gerrymandering? Mr. Morris, if they can’t get it right in 244 years, why do you expect us to get it right in 54? And if that was not enough for one day, the gentleman went on to disparagingly comment on the referral of Timothy Jonas by the MoPH doctor for a COVID-19 test. As a result, I did what I do best. I went into full research mode on Everton Morris.

I went into this research with great expectations. I set minimum standards I would have expected of someone of the stature he portrayed himself to be. At a minimum, I would have expected Everton Morris to be a specialist medical doctor with an interest in information technology. Along with being a doctor of high calibre, I expected him to have completed a Phd in IT, along with extensive ground-breaking research. I also anticipated he would have done extensive research in medicine, with his major contribution being to the field of virology. With 40 years experience, I anticipated that he would have been a highly-sought-after IT consultant.

Let’s examine the curriculum vitae for the man, who, from his actions, sees himself as world-class. Everton Morris has a Masters of Science degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Kean University, also of New Jersey. And that’s it. Nothing more. Permit me to make a humble query. Of the two aforementioned universities, have you heard of either of them? Neither have I. They are not Ivy League universities, and, frankly, not even the best universities in the state of New Jersey, much less America. At a press conference for Change Guyana titled, “Health and development policy” on December 10, 2019, Everton Morris boasted of at least 10 companies he characterised as world-class he worked for in the USA. I will digress for a moment.

Let me put this to you. A gentleman who wishes to have your hand and heart in marriage and has a history of 10 failed marriages, what would you do? The answer is obvious. Any Human Resource specialist would tell you that if a professional applies to their company with a background of being employed by 10 previous companies, would cause alarm bells to go off. The key question that would be asked is: Why is this applicant a professional grasshopper? It could be that the applicant only worked as a temporary staff to fill gaps when permanent staff are away.

That clearly would be a black stain on their CV, since it indicates to future employers that their CV was not of quality to secure permanent employment. Secondly, it could be that the applicant was a permanent staff whose contract was not renewed after appraisal, due to poor performance. Therefore, when Mr. Morris boasts of his employment record, he may have impressed Guyanese who are not aware of how the First World works, but surely did not impress me. Mr. Morris, you are not special. You are professional journeyman.

Mr. Morris then superciliously described Guyana as backward in many areas, including Information Technology. He stated that he was shocked to discover how far we were left behind in the IT world. This kind of ignorant utterance tells me one thing: When Mr. Morris left Guyana 40 years ago, he never returned until last year. Now tired of being a professional journeyman, he presents himself to lord it over others who are much smarter than he. Surely, had he visited his country of birth regularly, he would have seen that there are improvements from the 40 years since he left, so much so that presently, the Amerindians in the Interior do have Internet access. What he would have also noticed was that presently in Guyana, there are ‘hotspot’ areas for free WiFi.

Computers and smartphones are pervasive. There is a drive to make the Public Service computerised etc. Yes, there is more to be done rather than snobbishly passing judgement, using American standards. Mr. Everton should provide guidance for continued development, if he can. Clearly Mr. Morris is oblivious of the fact that America has had a 190-year independence head-start over us, hence he cannot compare America with Guyana. Along with that head-start, there are many socioeconomic disadvantages that we have when compared to America. We are a fledgling democracy, and should be judged as such.

It is patently obvious that I have total disdain for Guyanese who remigrate and see themselves as demigods.

It is obvious that the likes of Everton Morris, who returned to Guyana with a pious air, would find permanent residence in my black book of ignominy. When the likes of Everton Morris believe that from their “privileged” position they can speak down to those less privileged, I will not stand idly by, but will defend them. The reason is simple: When you speak down to them, you speak down to me, because we are one. Rather than making the irrational comparison of America with Guyana, which has had its fair share of problems after 54 years of a troubled independence, Mr. Morris of Change Guyana should sit down and observe the counting of other people’s votes. You are not that special. At least the electorate did not think so.

Regards,

Dr. Mark Devonish