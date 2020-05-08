Procurement Commission implements monitoring software

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) recently collaborated with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) to develop and implement a Procurement Monitoring Software to enable the Commission to effectively monitor the public procurement system and the implementation of procurement activities by procuring entities.

The specific goal of the system is to allow procuring entities to submit their annual procurement plans to the Commission in compliance with the requirement stipulated in the Procurement Amendment Act No. 14 of 2019.

This software will allow procuring entities to electronically upload their annual procurement plans and quarterly procurement expenditure data to enable monitoring and analysis by the Commission in keeping with its functions listed in Article 212 AA.(1)(a) to (m) of the Constitution.

Prior to the implementation of the Software, the PPC successfully facilitated six (6) training workshops with staff of procuring entities over the period December 2019 to February 2020 to present the features and functionality of the Procurement Monitoring Software and allow for their feedback. Over 60 persons drawn from 28 procuring entities were trained to upload the required data, navigate the system’s interface and generate reports.

Significant and useful feedback was received from the participants, which enabled the software developers at NDMA to make enhancements and improvements to the overall performance of the software.

The Procurement Monitoring Software is expected to be in operation across all procuring entities by the end of May 2020, following which a second round of training would be conducted online in time for its use after the 2020 National Budget is approved.

The PPC is confident that the implementation of the Procurement Monitoring Software will bring significant benefits to the public procurement system in terms of modernization and efficiency in the execution of procurement activities across all procuring entities.

The Procurement Monitoring Software supports government’s plan for the implementation of E-Government in Guyana. (DPI)