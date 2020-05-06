‘Behave yourselves’

…GECOM urges party agents, observers as recount kicks off

The long awaited recount of the votes cast at the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections got underway this morning at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, with Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Claudette Singh charging officials to conduct themselves in an orderly manner.

Giving brief remarks at the opening, Justice Singh reminded the party agents; observers and GECOM staff why they are conducting the recount and emphasised that the process must be done in a transparent manner to allow for the completion of the elections.

She also spoke about the court pronouncements that gave GECOM the powers to do the recount and reminded that the exercise was first brokered by President David Granger and General Secretary of the PPP, Bharrat Jagdeo. Ahead of today’s recount, President Granger reiterated his long-held position that he will accept the results of the General and Regional Elections when they are declared by GECOM. “I have said, repeatedly, that I shall accept the declaration of the results by the Elections Commission, which will allow for a democratically-elected government to be sworn in to office,” the Head of State said in an address to the nation on Monday.

PPP disruption

But how did Guyana arrive at this point? It started with repeated disruptions during the tabulation of the Region 4 Statements of Poll (SOPs) by Returning Officer (CEO), Clairmont Mingo. In court documents filed in the High Court, Mingo noted that his attempt to execute his mandate was met with repeated objections and disruptions by the Opposition.

But notwithstanding loud screams of “No” in the Command Centre at High and Hadfield Streets, Mingo declared the results for Region 4 – the country’s largest electoral block – on Thursday, March 5, 2020. That declaration – the final of the 10 Electoral Districts – placed the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) in the lead – with thousands of votes ahead of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), the main opposition party. The centre immediately descended into chaos with representatives from the PPP/C and a number of small political parties clashing with the police in their attempt to break open the door of an office the GECOM Chairman was in.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, the Ambassador of the United States of America, H.E. Sarah-Ann Lynch, the British High Commissioner, H.E. Greg Quinn, the Canadian High Commissioner, H.E. Lilian Chatterjee, and the Ambassador of the European Union, H.E. Fernando Ponz-Canto, have noted the plans put forward for a recount of ballots from the 02 March elections.

“We welcome the decision to finally commence the recount process. The results of these elections are long overdue, and it is incumbent on all to do what they can to ensure the democratic choice of the people is heard and acted upon.

“Full transparency of the recount process is, however, vital to ensure it is credible. In this respect we welcome the role of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) although we regret that it has not been possible for a broader range of international observers to be present at the start of the process. We do, however, welcome the decision to allow live-streaming and urge that this be used to the maximum extent possible.

As friends of Guyana we encourage a swift, credible, and transparent conclusion to the recount process which will allow us all to concentrate both on the threat posed by COVID-19 and the development needs of Guyana.”