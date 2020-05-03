‘Sisterhood needed in the makeup industry’

Essequibo MUA encourages teamwork

Indrawattie Natram

Twenty-one-year-old Tremacie Nauth of La Belle Alliance Essequibo Coast believes that every makeup artist is uniquely gifted in the dynamic art of makeup. As such, she believes that those who are in the industry need to foster sisterhood and focus on doing the art with love noting that every other aspect such as finance will eventually fall into place.

Nauth said that as a child she had a passion for makeup and as she matured her passion developed into a career. Relating her story, Nauth said she is a teacher by profession who started practising makeup two years ago.

During her time home on quarantine, Nauth has managed to keep her social media pages active by attracting a large audience who are also indoors due to the pandemic. Daily she manages to dish out new inspired make-up looks on her business page Glam by Tremacie. Ever since she launched her page her client base has increased as more and more persons are appreciating her work.

Speaking on her makeup journey, this ambitious young lady said she had enrolled at Robecca Ramnauth’s (Makeup by Robecca) classes in March 2018 where she did an advanced course. In 2020 she then completed her Master Class and ever since she has been loving it. Asked how she ended up pursuing make-up as a career she said her husband always spoke of her potential as a beautician when they were dating and as such he was the one who booked her for the classes.

Today her clients are mostly Indian brides and according to her, she is already booked for the August period. When she is not visiting the clients she would accommodate them at her studio at La Belle Alliance. Nauth’s desire to better her skills, build a permanent studio and also employ young girls to work while she continues her teaching. She also plans to stock her studio with mainly Guyanese brand makeup.

When asked what is her most challenging time in the makeup industry she said having two brides to dress.

“I forget about the challenges when I see the smiles on my clients when they finished dressed, that gives me that inner satisfaction,” Nauth said.

She explained that she also follows other makeup artists such as Susan Saks and Malinda Lewis and often would end up with beautiful ideas just by following them.

“I believe that the industry should not be isolated, no one is better than anyone, we need to share our ideas and foster sisterhood,” the young artist said.

Empowering other women

Fostering sisterhood in the industry, Nauth has started the initiative by launching the “Essequibo Makeup Artists” Organisation MUAs from that region can use the platform to inspire other young women.

“We lead by example by being professional and hate-free on our business pages as makeup artists, we plan challenges and projects fostering collaboration,” Nauth explained.

Nauth said that she takes pride in practising good hygiene by constantly cleaning her brushes and also constantly upgrades her make up line to keep up with trends. She said practising makeup has made her gain a lot of confidence, empathy, and skills and therefore encouraged young women who are thinking to do the same to start. She is also available to anyone who wants advice in the industry.