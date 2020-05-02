In this political turmoil Justice Singh’s class, dignity remain a shining light

Dear Editor,

I HAVE been reading the news, social media and letters to the editor columns and it’s painful to acknowledge there is a mean, rude and nasty side to some. Acknowledge I must, because I cannot ignore as a Guyanese.

I am reading people saying all sorts of nasty things about Chairman of GECOM Justice Claudette Singh. Some are calling her a lot of derogatory and all sorts of names. Even former President Donald Ramotar felt he had to get in his piece. He called Justice Singh “weak” in the Guyana Standard online news. The truth is I was shocked though not surprised to read him speaking like that.

Discourtesy seems to be the order of the day. There seems to be a competition to outdo each other. I ask Justice Singh to continue to stand tall and not let her feelings be hurt or be distracted by those who only see attacks and call names as the best way they can express themselves or their disagreement. Please remember this type of classless behaviour is a reflection of them, not you.

Continue to stand tall for decency, continue to stand tall in showing people respect and speaking to them with respect, even when in disagreement. Continue to stand tall for women. Continue to stand tall for Guyana. Continue to stand tall for dignity and dignified behaviour. Continue to stand tall for the human race. By doing so Madam Justice Singh it will hurt them the most.

In this political turmoil Justice Singh’s class and dignity remain a shining light. It is a beacon of hope among us who still believe in decency, who still think you can respectfully disagree. Many Guyanese are proud of Justice Singh and would like our children to emulate you and one day be like you.

Yours Sincerely,

B. Beniprashad Rayman.