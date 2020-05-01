West Ruimveldt woman dies, neighbour critical following shooting over stolen motorcycle

A Front Road West Ruimveldt, Georgetown woman succumbed to a gunshot wound to her left eye after she went to investigate a commotion between her two neighbours early on Friday morning.

Around 01:30hrs today,Florence Forde, 56, was inside of her West Ruimveldt home when she heard a commotion between her two neighbours,Brian Wiltshire and Timothy Evans.Wiltshire, is listed as critical, after he sustained gunshot wounds during the melee.

Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore told that Guyana Chronicle that Wiltshire had witnessed Evans stealing a motorcycle from his friend.

Wiltshire took his friend to Evans home in order to recover the motorcycle.

In doing so, Evans came out of his house armed with a firearm and began shooting at Wiltshire and others.

Wiltshire was shot in the region of the right chest. Forde, who lived opposite Evans,exited her house to see what the commotion was about and was shot to her left eye.

The woman and Wiltshire were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were examined by doctors. Forde succumbed to her injuries around 06:30 hours while Wiltshire is still hospitalised.

The police are still on the hunt for Evans, who has since gone into hiding.