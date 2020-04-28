US injects additional US$1.7M into COVID fight

…Guyana, rest of Caribbean to get financial aid

THE United States Government has committed an additional US$1.7M to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean, the US Embassy announced on Monday, even as it challenged other donors to contribute to the global fight.

The announcement comes days after the US made available US$475,000 to Guyana to suppress the spread of the deadly virus.

In a statement on Monday, the Embassy said the US Government, through USAID, is providing life-saving support by coordinating with the Government of Guyana, international humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment.

“The United States Government is committed to assisting the people of Guyana to combat the spread of COVID-19 to prevent illness and deaths associated with the dreaded pandemic and ultimately improve the quality of life and the economic outcomes of this wonderful country and its people” Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch said.

According to the Embassy, USAID will support infection prevention and control in health-care facilities. Additionally, major emphasis will be placed on public awareness. Information detailing preventative measures will be disseminated through country-specific media campaigns.

Surveillance and rapid response with case-finding and event-based surveillance for COVID-19 will also be done, the Embassy noted while adding that USAID also helps countries train and support rapid-response teams to investigate cases and conduct contact tracing.

Last week, through the U.S. Caribbean Resiliency Partnership, the Regional Caribbean Office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made available US$475,000 to help address Guyana’s priority areas of laboratory diagnostics and systems strengthening and supplies, surveillance, infection prevention and control, and emergency operation centers.

In the past, the United States Government contributed substantially to improving the healthcare services, systems and infrastructure with an emphasis on HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Cervical Cancer and Zika infections.

Support through USAID and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) resulted in Guyana being the first country in the region to attain the 1st pillar in the goal to achieve epidemic control of HIV; by diagnosing at least 90% of those persons estimated to be living with HIV.

On Monday, the Embassy challenged other donors to join the fight to flatten the curve. “Because an infectious-disease threat anywhere can become a threat everywhere, the United States calls on other donors to contribute to the global effort to combat COVID-19,” the Embassy said.

To date, Guyana has recorded 74 cases of COVID-19 inclusive of eight death. Fifteen persons have recovered since the country recorded its first case on March 11, 2020. On Monday, the Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence disclosed that a total of 464 tests have been administered – 390 negative.

The Government, through the Ministry of Public Health and the National COVID-19 Task Force, is taking a multifaceted approach at tackling the disease. In its quest to increase testing, the health authorities on Monday rolled out mobile testing units, which are targeting areas considered COVID-19 ‘hotspots’. Added to that, it is constructing the country’s first COVID-19 hospital, and has implemented a menu of measures such as the closure of non-essential businesses and social and physical distancing requirements to prevent the spread of the disease.