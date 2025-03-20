Education Minister turns sod for St Stanislaus College $665M expansion

under World Bank-funded ‘Guyana Strengthening Human Capital Through Education’ Project

MINISTER of Education, Priya Manickchand, on Tuesday met with parents, teachers, and the board of St Stanislaus College to officially announce and break ground on a major expansion project aimed at enhancing the institution’s infrastructure and learning environment. This initiative falls under the ‘Guyana Strengthening Human Capital Through Education’ project, a transformative effort funded by the World Bank.

The project will see the construction of two new buildings that will significantly improve the facilities available to students and teachers. The first building, at a cost of $275,530,909, will feature a canteen, male and female washrooms, storage space, a library, and an elevator on the ground floor. The first floor will house three classrooms, additional male and female washrooms, and ADA-compliant washrooms to accommodate students with disabilities. The second floor will provide three more classrooms, a staff room, and additional washroom facilities.

The second building, valued at $389,767,296, will further enhance the college’s academic and technical offerings. On the ground floor, students will benefit from an allied arts room, a modern food and nutrition laboratory, an industrial technology classroom, and an elevator for improved accessibility. The first floor will include two additional classrooms, an IT room, male and female washrooms and an electrical panel room. The second floor will feature four more classrooms, a staff room, and separate washroom facilities for male and female students.

Construction is expected to be completed within 14 months, with the project being executed by contractor K. Nauth. GR Engineering Co. has been engaged as the design and supervision consultant, while EMC serves as the environmental consultant.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Manickchand underscored the government’s commitment to improving education infrastructure to ensure students have access to high-quality learning environments. She emphasised that the expansion of St. Stanislaus College represents a crucial step in strengthening the education sector and equipping students with the necessary resources to excel academically.

“All across the country, we’re either building, rebuilding or extending schools. In fact, today [yesterday] we launched a beautiful tool for you, which is a map of Guyana, where we have any school that is being constructed for the first time, reconstructed such as St. Mary’s where the school will be rebuilt or significantly extended and it’s open to the public and it tells you everything about the process,” she explained.

This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Education’s broader vision to create well-equipped, modern learning spaces that foster innovation and academic excellence. With the support of the World Bank, the Government of Guyana continues to invest in projects that enhance the nation’s human capital, ensuring that students receive the best possible education to prepare them for the future.