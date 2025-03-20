—President Ali says, highlights gov’t strategic investments for sustainability, prosperity

AS Guyana continues to experience rapid growth and transformation, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to the people, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has said.

Speaking at a recent engagement with residents in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara), Dr Ali reminded his audience that through strategic investments, infrastructural development and empowering policies, the government is laying the foundation for sustainable progress that benefits all, ensuring that no one is left behind.

“We are not seasonal. We are not opportunistic. We are your constant, reliable partner in development,” The Head of State said, adding: “In every square inch of this country, there is a reminder for each of us of how life has changed and transformed.”

He further alluded to the government’s plans to drive development through strategic investments, pointing to several new projects in the pipeline to enhance livelihoods within the region.

“We were plotting the next phase of the highway that will go, that will come from the new bridge and go all the way to Wales and then go all the way to the Del Conte route, opening up tens of thousands of acres of land for farmers, for housing,” President Ali said, drawing a contrast to the People’s

Progressive Party/Civic’s efforts to drive sustainable development as opposed to the A Partnership for National Unity Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) tenure in office, which saw a lack of vision and investments, especially in Region Three.

“When they are busy with their evil fingers typing you on social media, we’re in a room talking about the new port that we have to build at Parika to take off the modern ferries and so that we can export directly from Parika to support our farmers to the Caribbean and further afield,” Dr. Ali said.

He further explained that this particular investment would see Parika being connected to Bartica and further stretching across to the East Bank corridor, creating a new link to enhance local trade.

The aim, the President noted, is [to] bring the road link onto Sand Hill and taking it farther to Timehri on the East Bank of Demerara in Region Four.

“Whilst they are elusive and delusional in their thinking, we are busy planning the second power plant so that you will have an industrial hub, a state-of-the-art industrial manufacturing hub here, so that tens of thousands of jobs, hundreds of industries, will be created here for you.”

“In our free and democratic society, everyone is entitled, but let your conscience always be your guide,” he added.

The Head of State further pointed to a ‘relic of the past,’ the nearby Wales Sugar Estate which was left in devastation by the previous APNU+AFC government.

Region Three has since emerged as Guyana’s fastest-growing administrative region, driven by transformative infrastructural projects and economic initiatives. Key developments include the recently commissioned Schoonord-to-Crane highway, the ongoing gas-to-energy project and the new Demerara Harbour Bridge.

These projects collectively position Region Three as a hub for economic growth and improved living standards.

“Whilst they’re busy propagating that a bridge would have never been built, out of the bosom of the Demerara River comes the pillar of hope, the tower of strength and the magnificence of development, “President Ali said.