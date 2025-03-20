Aranaputa mining permit ceased to safeguard environment, citizens

THE government decisively suspended the permit for the controversial mining project in Aranaputa, Region Nine, prioritising environmental protection and citizens’ wellbeing.

During a recent statement, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, clarified that the permit was initially granted to the Aranaputa Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), not a Brazilian company.

The NDC partnered with Brazilian investors, a practice permitted under Guyana’s Mining Act.

The minister said, “I want to state clearly that our mining act states that medium and small-scale mining cannot be done by non-nationals. I just want to make that very clear because there may be a misconception that this permit was given to a Brazilian investor. Rather the permit, the special mining permit was given to the Arunpunta neighbourhood Democratic Council.”

He continued, “Any local Guyanese, any local miner can partner with a foreign investor in the small and medium scale sector but the property or the permit must be the Guyanese.”

He further explained that the initial issuing of the permit was a result of a community engagement with the Aranaputa NDC. The NDC had written directly to the minister requesting permission to commence mining projects in the community.

In response, Minister Bharrat engaged the council in a meeting, where the majority favoured the project.

Consequently, the government approved, intending to assist in the community’s economic advancement.

However, the government actively considered concerns raised by regional officials, residents and environmental activist agencies in surrounding areas of the North Rupununi.

Following further meetings, the government suspended the permit as mining may cause potentially significant damage to the surrounding area and affect residents’ livelihoods.

Providing further clarity on the situation, Minister Bharrat said, “At that meeting, there was overwhelming support against mining in the North Rupununi. Almost everyone that spoke, they were against the mining in the North Rupununi, citing the freshwater, the source of the freshwater, citing the fishing

that is engaged by the Amerindian communities, citing the vast wetland and the interest in preserving that which we respect as a government too and as a result of that we would have suspended the special mining permit for the Aranaputa NDC.’

Regardless of any potential financial gain, the government will continue to predominantly focus on creating a sustainable and liveable Guyana rather than squandering the country’s natural resources for a temporary economic boost. (DPI)