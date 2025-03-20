Atwell in ICE custody because of immigration policies not PPP/C Gov’t

—–Bond emphasises, urges Guyanese not to be led astray by opposition’s dangerous rhetoric

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW and prominent People’s National Congress/Reform figure, James Bond, has urged citizens to disregard misleading rhetoric regarding the detention of Mellisa “Melly Mel” Atwell.

Atwell, a popular social media commentator, recently made headlines following her detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Known government critics and the opposition have, however, tried to politicise the issue by attempting to link it to the People’s progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration.

During a protest held on Tuesday evening, several opposition figures took aim at President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, suggesting that the government was responsible for Atwell’s situation.

However, Bond, in a direct rebuttal, emphasised that these claims were both misleading and dangerous.

He said: “ICE stands for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” adding: “So, if ICE has you in custody it has something to do with IMMIGRATION or CUSTOMS not free speech not corruption and definitely not PPP.”

Bond expressed disappointment in the speakers who, according to him, deflected from the critical issue of immigration and instead pushed a political narrative.

He further added that the real focus should be on the US immigration system and the policies that led to Atwell’s detention, rather than resorting to dangerous rhetoric that clouds the issue.

He called on Guyanese citizens not to be swayed by misinformation, stressing that the US Government controls ICE, not the Guyanese government.

“Imagine people calling God name, quoting scripture and lying to the people,” Bond said.

He added: “Do not be led astray by dangerous rhetoric. The government is not in control of ICE…if there is a protest to be had let it be at Trump’s doorsteps.”