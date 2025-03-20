AFC’s rhetoric undermines Guyana’s unified stance against external threats

–Figueira says, emphasises need for country’s territorial integrity to take precedence over political differences

PEOPLE’S National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) member, Jermaine Figueira has sharply criticised the Alliance For Change (AFC) for its recent statements which undermine Guyana’s united stance against Venezuela’s aggression.

“This party must accept that territorial integrity transcends elections and party manifestos; it is the sacred trust of every leader and citizen. Guyana’s political class must emulate statesmen like South Africa’s Nelson Mandela, who united a fractured nation against existential threats,” Figueira wrote in a letter on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the AFC made a controversial statement to the press, taking a divisive stance by attacking the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic with damaging claims.

Many have interpreted this as a calculated attempt to gain political mileage.

“A fractured domestic front weakens Guyana’s position in international fora,” Figueira stressed, noting that when political factions prioritise scoring “cheap political points” over solidarity, they inadvertently bolster Venezuela’s narrative of internal discord, potentially undermining diplomatic effort.

Recently, a Venezuelan naval vessel, the ABV Guaiqueiri PO-11-IMO 469552, entered Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), coming dangerously close; approximately 700 metres, to the FPSO PROSPERITY, which was operating lawfully under a licence issued by Guyana.

The Venezuelan vessel made threatening radio communications, falsely claiming that the FPSO PROSPERITY was operating in Venezuela’s EEZ.

It then proceeded south-west, repeating the same aggressive message to other FPSOs operating in the region.

Additionally, Venezuela has announced that it plans to host elections in Guyana’s Essequibo region.

Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has, however, informed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that the planned Venezuelan elections are scheduled to take place on May 25, 2025, and would inevitably be preceded by preparatory acts, including acts within Guyana’s Essequibo region, affecting the Guyanese population and Guyana’s sovereignty over its territory.

The ICJ has since officially acknowledged Guyana’s request for provisional measures.

In his letter on Wednesday, Figuiera highlighted that the AFC’s rhetoric, which fosters division, also undermines Guyana’s efforts at the ICJ.

He said: “The ICJ case hinges not only on our solid legal merit, but also on Guyana’s ability to project a resolute and unwavering resolve.”

He added: “The path forward demands rejecting blame games, and embracing a singular truth: The mission to safeguard all of our 83,000 square miles is the birthright of every Guyanese.”