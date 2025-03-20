McCoy slams opposition’s ‘rally for justice’ as political grandstanding

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, has sharply criticised the opposition’s rally for justice regarding the detention of Melissa Ann Holder, known as Melly Mell, calling it a desperate attempt at political grandstanding.

In a statement, on Wednesday, McCoy dismissed the opposition’s claims that the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration was in any way involved in Mellisa Atwell’s arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), labelling the accusation as “blatant political theatre.”

“The PNC/APNU/AFC’s so-called rally for justice over the detention of Melissa Ann Holder, known as Melly Mell, is blatant political grandstanding. It is a desperate attempt to mislead the public by fabricating a link between her arrest and the Guyana Government,” McCoy asserted.

Atwell’s case is said to be handled by Judge Richard C. Jacobs, who has been specifically appointed to address immigration matters.

“There is no evidence to support the opposition’s claims, yet they continue to push a false narrative for political mileage.”

McCoy further criticised the opposition for diverting attention away from real issues, accusing them of creating baseless crises for political gain. “Today, it’s Melly Mell; tomorrow, if a stray dog suffers a miscarriage in Georgetown, they’ll blame the PPP/C government,” he quipped, highlighting the opposition’s tendency to latch on to any situation to attack the government without evidence.

The Minister emphasised that the opposition’s ongoing pattern of unfounded accusations only exposes their lack of substance and reinforces their political irrelevance.

“Rather than addressing real issues, the opposition jumps from one fabricated crisis to another in a desperate bid for relevance.”

The public, he urged, should see through the opposition’s theatrics and focus on the government’s continued efforts to address the real challenges facing the country.