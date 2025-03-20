Gov’t rejects GPA’s claims on Press Freedom, defends media environment

THE Department of Information and Public Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister, has dismissed claims made by the Guyana Press Association (GPA) regarding alleged threats to press freedom, calling them “deliberate mis-characterisations” and a continuation of “selective advocacy” by the GPA’s leadership.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Department rejected what it described as “nefarious attempts” to portray the government as suppressing press freedoms, asserting that Guyana maintains an open and free media environment.

It further emphasised that journalists in the country operate without state interference, with Guyana enjoying one of the most liberalised social media landscapes in the region.

The Department expressed concern over the increasing spread of misinformation and disinformation, particularly through online platforms, warning that such actions could undermine democratic principles.

It noted that growing public calls for a stronger policy framework to combat disinformation should not be misconstrued as an attempt to limit free speech but rather as a necessary step to protect national stability.

Additionally, the government criticised the GPA’s “pattern of convenient selectivity” in addressing media-related issues, accusing the association of remaining silent when state media journalists have faced threats and intimidation.

The Department argued that the GPA’s leadership has exhibited a political bias, accusing it of engineering negative narratives ahead of World Press Freedom Day to influence international rankings such as the Press Freedom Index.

The statement also questioned the presence of GPA President, Nazima Raghubir, at a recent protest at the Square of the Revolution, suggesting that her participation blurred ethical boundaries and raised concerns about potential partisan affiliations.

Despite these criticisms, the government reaffirmed its commitment to upholding press freedom in Guyana, ensuring that all journalists—whether from private or state media—can work freely and without interference. The administration pledged to continue fostering a media landscape that promotes truth, accountability, and democracy.