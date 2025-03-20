Thirteen fisheries officers trained as Marine Mammal Observers

-aims to enhance biodiversity protection in Guyana

IN a significant step towards safeguarding biodiversity in Guyana’s marine and inland waterways, thirteen Fisheries Officers have successfully completed the Marine Mammal Observer training programme facilitated by the Joint Nature Conservation Committee of the United Kingdom. This accomplishment highlights the Government of Guyana’s commitment to environmental protection.

During a ceremony Wednesday morning, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, officially appointed the trained Fisheries Officers to act as Marine Mammal Observers, in accordance with Section 17 (1) of the Fisheries (Marine Mammal Protection) Regulation 2022, under the Fisheries Act of 2002, Chapter 71:08, of the laws of Guyana.

These appointments empower the Marine Mammal Observers to serve aboard vessels operating within Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone and hinterland waterways. Their responsibilities include inspecting, documenting, and reporting on the presence of marine mammals, potential interactions, and species abundance in compliance with established regulations.

Minister Mustapha emphasised the significance of this initiative in ensuring that Guyana possesses the necessary personnel and regulatory framework to align with regional and international trade partners. He stated that the programme not only aims to enhance the protection of Guyana’s rich marine biodiversity but also ensures that all seafood exported is harvested responsibly.

This training initiative marks a crucial development in Guyana’s efforts to promote sustainable fishing practices and protect its valuable marine ecosystems.