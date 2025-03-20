News Archives
Fire Service hosts Hazmat training workshop
One of the 40 fire fighters who received a certificate at the conclusion of the Hazmat Training Workshop
-to enhance emergency-response capabilities

IN a strategic move to develop specialised teams for various types of emergency response, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) hosted a Hazmat Training Workshop at its Headquarters on March 18, 2025. The workshop aimed to equip firefighters with essential knowledge and skills for Hazmat emergency response readiness.

Facilitated by CivWrks Consulting, a U.S.-based company, the training focused on strengthening the GFS’s Hazmat capabilities. During the opening remarks, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, emphasised the significance of continuous training for emergency responders. He stated, “The loss of fireman Manbodh has given us an opportunity for introspection in relation to the question of fighting fires, the emergency responses we need in order to have better results in service to our families, communities, and country.”
Minister Benn expressed gratitude to the President and CEO of CivWrks Consulting, Guyana-born Mr Johnny Ramasami, for returning to Guyana to share his team’s expertise with the GFS. Chief Fire Officer Mr Gregory Wickham echoed the minister’s sentiments, highlighting that firefighters are regularly exposed to hazardous situations, and the training would enable the GFS to manage and control such incidents more effectively.

As part of the collaboration, CivWrks Consulting also donated a quantity of Hazmat equipment to the Guyana Fire Service, further enhancing their operational capacity. The workshop underscores the Government of Guyana’s commitment to strengthening the country’s emergency-response capabilities in alignment with its ongoing national development agenda.

At the opening of the workshop, participants observed a minute of silence in solemn remembrance of Fireman Manbodh, who lost his life in the line of duty, honouring his service and sacrifice.

