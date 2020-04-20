Two dead following Bagotstown accident

…driver critical

Police are investigating an accident at Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara(EBD) which claimed the lives of two best friends on Sunday night.

Dead is Courtney Marcus , 19, of Peter’s Hall, EBD and his friend Ronaldo Simmons, 20 of Azore Street, Peter’s Hall.

The accident occurred close to a fence on a turn where there were 5 previous accidents.

According to the police, around 21:15hs on on Sunday, the two men were in a motor car bearing registration PVV 7570 which was driven by 29-year old Steven Roberts of Republic Park.

The car was proceeding south along the eastern lane of Bagotstown Public Road at a fast rate of speed when the right side front of the vehicle collided with the concrete median which divides the road.

As a result of the impact, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it careened into a concrete fence situated on the eastern side of the road and came to a halt after it slammed into a utility pole.

The driver and occupants who sustained severe injuries about their bodies, were taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious state by public spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Marcus and Simmons were pronounced dead on arrival.

Roberts, the driver was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is admitted a patient suffering from a punctured right lung , broken ribs and head injuries.Investigations are ongoing.

The accident was the 8th to have occurred at the location,the first being one in 2011 in which a car ended-up in the living room of the house where the fence is located.The owner of the house, Faizal Razack was preparing to pray that morning when he was disturbed by the front of the car in his home.

He recommended that a speed hump be placed in the vicinity of his home although persons noted that this may result in traffic delays on the busy roadway.