‘Follower’, ‘Big Life’ remanded for brazen Republic Park robbery

…another charged for receiving stolen gold chain

Three men were on Wednesday, April 15,2020, charged in connection with the brazen armed robbery carried out on businessman Ryan Rajmangal, and his family at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara.

Godfrey Lynch called “Follower”, 25 of Fifth Street, Albertown and Anthony Johnson called “Big life” , 20 of Second Street, Agricola East Bank Demerara were jointly charged for the armed robbery carried out on Rajmangal and his nephew Nicholas Prince on April 9, 2020.

The duo appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/ Grove Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge. The men were remanded to prison until May 15,2020.

Lynch’s brother, Gregory Boyce , 35 of Durban and Smythe Streets, Werk-en-Rust was charged for receiving a stolen gold chain from his sibling.

It is alleged that Boyce received from Lynch a gold chain property of Jewell Rajmangal, the wife of Ryan Rajmangal.

Boyce pleaded not guilty and was released on $75,000 and will return to court on May 15,2020.

According to police sources, Lynch, who is a career criminal was the mastermind behind the robbery. He was released from prison three weeks ago after serving a sentence for similar crimes.

On April 9, 2020, Rajmangal was leaving his Republic Park, East Bank Demerara home for work, when four armed men entered his yard and held him at gunpoint.

The bandits then bound the victim’s hands and held his children at gunpoint. They then ransacked his house and took away almost $2M worth in articles.

The businessman’s nephew, Prince, was also robbed during the ordeal.

The getaway driver sped away in the motor car, leaving his accomplices to hitch a ride in a taxi to make good their escape.

The businessman reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched.

Detectives were able to review surveillance footage from cameras inside of the businessman’s home.

Ranks attached to the Brickdam Police Station, acting on information, swooped down at a location in Georgetown and nabbed three of the four suspects. Some of the stolen articles were subsequently recovered.

Detectives were able to get a confession statement from the getaway driver who stated that he drove away after seeing the ordeal.

An investigation and the hunt for the last suspect is ongoing.