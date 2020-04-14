Second COVID-19 case confirmed at Linden

…female patient transferred to Diamond Hospital

A 29-year-old woman from Linden has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a release from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Ten (Upper

Demerara-Upper Berbice), the confirmation was made by Medical Superintendent of the Linden Hospital Complex, Dr Joseph London who said that the woman is currently warded at Diamond Hospital.

According to the RDC, Dr London disclosed that the woman had displayed mild symptoms as she had complained of sore throat, fewer and cough.

He disclosed that the woman was treated and sent home where she was advised to do home isolation. He pointed out that the hospital, on recognizing that she hails from the area where the first person who tested positive for the virus lives, conducted a test on her on April 8 th.

He disclosed that she was advised by the hospital to remain at home on isolation to protect her and other persons. “After the hospital took the samples off her we advised her that she should go on home isolation as we await the results of the tests. The results returned showing that she was positive and as such, the results were handed over to the Region and Task Force,” the Dr London said.

He disclosed that after her situation was reviewed and examined it was decided by the Regional Task force that she should be taken to the hospital. “Recognizing that the test which was conducted on her returned positive, we at the hospital handed over the results over so that they can take the required actions.“I learnt that she was taken to the Diamond Hospital last night,” Dr London disclosed.

Aggressive approach

He noted that the region continues to have an aggressive approach to the disease, stressing that all required protocols and actions are being taken as they seek to protect and safeguard residents within the region.

“We are monitoring, we are evaluating, and we are keeping a close eye out as we recognize

that we need to remain proactive so as to ensure that all remain safe within Region Ten,”

Joseph said. He assured that the Regional Health Office r and his Wismar colleague are continuing to meet frequently as they strategize and put the required systems in place, urging the public to remain vigilant. “We are appealing to all to remain at home as it is the safest way to protect one’s self while we would like all to know that from a health position we are continuing to work to ensure that we safe guard the region as best as we can,” he assured.

Dr London declared that persons should pay heed to the advisory from the regional health

authorities and more so the Ministry of Public Health, warning that COVID19 is not a joke and should not be treated as a light or unimportant matter.

He said that should people increase the urgency and vigilance towards the disease it would aid in curbing the increase, adding that the life that they save may just be theirs.

Linden recorded its first case of the Coronavirus a weeks ago. The 49-year old man , who is

blind was said to have accommodated several overseas-based persons at his home recently.

Reports are that though the man had not left his home, the man’s visitors may be at risk.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Karen Boyle who visited Linden recently warned the health

officials in Region Ten that with COVID 19 already in their region, she wants to see a continued proactive and aggressive approach.

Congratulating them on their preparedness, while reminding them that the fight must be a

collective one with one voice, Dr Boyle said: “This is a serious disease, and I can tell all of our healthcare professionals here that we have to fight united and together, as that is the only way that we will be successful. I am pleased with the systems that have already been implemented, as it demonstrates Region’s Ten readiness and ability in addressing the issues emanating from COVID-19 head-on.”