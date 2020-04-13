Wanted man arrested for brutal attack on ex-partner

AFTER being on the run for more than a month, Brian Hutchins was arrested for the brutal attack he carried out on his 28-year-old ex-partner, on March 7, 2020, at Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Hutchins, of Uitvlugt Side Line Dam, WCD, was nabbed by police over the weekend and is currently in custody at the Leonora Police Station.

According to reports, Hutchins and the victim shared a relationship which ended in June 2018, due to the constant abuse.

On March 7, the victim was walking with her 14-year-old nephew in the vicinity of the Leonora Market when she was attacked. Her sister worked at a nearby bar and they were going to accompany her home from work, due to it being almost midnight.

However, Hutchins came out from behind a container and attacked the victim. He dealt her several cuffs about her body and face while her nephew went for help. Hutchins made good his escape and the victim was picked up in an unconscious state, was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital but was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and later discharged.

It is alleged that Hutchins was jealous and had threatened to kill the woman after they separated.

Over the weekend, the police, acting on information received, were able to apprehend Hutchins who is also wanted for assaulting a police officer and also escaping from police custody. Hutchins also has a warrant out for his arrest which was issued by a magistrate due to him not attending court for a similar matter.