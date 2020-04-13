Use regatta weekend to build stronger families

– Mayor Marshall urges Barticans

By Gabriella Chapman

THE coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on many families, especially during this time (Easter). Many families and friends use Easter weekend to get away from the busyness of their lives, and use it to spend time engaging in fun-filled activities with each other.

The Bartica Regatta activities are usually the option for a large section of the population in the small town. For decades, this has been the occasion for most Barticans during Easter, and it has grown so big that it has attracted many tourists who travel into the township, just to enjoy the family-friendly activities and the Golden Beach ambience.

This year, COVID-19 has taken this privilege away, and many persons in the township and further afield are saddened.

Speaking with a few of the residents, they all expressed sentiments of gloom since this weekend will not be spent like the usual family tradition.

Runique Belle said this weekend will be a bit gloomy for her and family because they all had high expectations and plans for Regatta 2020, and since her birth, Regatta is all she knows how to spend her Easter weekend.

“I’m just mostly in the house. This afternoon I came outside to chill a little, since today would’ve been the grass track and tonight the pageant, and I was really looking forward to pageant, so that I can get exposure since I want to model some time. This is even sadder for me and family because of the boat races. I’m really upset since my father didn’t race for eight years and he’s finally ready to race back now and he cannot and I know he’s really, really disappointed,” the young woman said.

Another young Bartican, Shanae Heber, said she is saddened because she had planned to enter the Miss Bartica Regatta pageant this year. However, she said she will spend the time doing assignments and labs and prepare for her University of Guyana final examinations. She hopes to use this time also to prepare better, should there be a pageant, later in the year, or next year.

Another daughter of the soil, Cheyenne Jordan, said that, even though there is no regatta, the fact that it is usually spent with families, families can find other ways to spend time with each other.

“I’m spending this weekend with my family, connecting more with them, as well as with those who are overseas. Saturday night we popped popcorn and watched movies, and, today (Sunday), we’ll be doing BBQ and games in the yard and Monday we’ll just watch movies again. Because normally we would attend most of the Easter events and since there is no Regatta, we’ll find fun things to do together as a family at home,” Jordan said.

In a comment, the mayor of the township, Gifford Marshall, said that regatta had afforded the Guyanese community over 50 years of exciting aqua sporting in Guyana. However, like the Rupununi Rodeo and Linden Town Week, Barticans, for the first time in Independent Guyana, will not enjoy Guyana’s number one water sport and family event.

“Despite we will miss the various social events and their economic benefits to our community, I believe this pandemic, resulting in the cancellation of social events, is an opportune time for us to first build stronger families. With the advent of WhatsApp, Facebook, and busy working schedules, families are becoming more divided, finding less time for interaction and togetherness. Therefore, I wish to implore all Barticans to use this extended weekend to build stronger families,” Marshall said.

He added too that it is equally important to build a healthy population.

“Given the ease of accessing fast food, and the increasing lack of physical activities, we have moved away from healthy diets, hygienic practices and active mobility. Therefore, as we come together as families, may we reflect on practices that are healthy and hygienic. Adaption of these practices will be in keeping with our Green agenda which has a specific objective that deals with healthy municipalities… Finally, may we not forget the teachings of Jesus Christ as we reflect on his death and resurrection. In this season, we are given a lesson of love and forgiveness in the scriptures (John 3:16). This lesson, I believe is critical to stronger communities as we fight the deadly COVID-19. May we show love by giving help to the less fortunate, as we work together and put aside our differences in a spirit of forgiveness,” the mayor underscored.