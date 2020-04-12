Over 30,000 masks, ventilators coming to Guyana from China

– as Gov’t continues to reach out for support in COVID-19 fight

– attempts also being made to access India’s US$14M grant to Caribbean countries

By Navendra Seoraj

THE People’s Republic of China has responded to Guyana’s call for help in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), and has so far agreed to send about 30,000 masks, ventilators and other essential medical equipment.

This was confirmed by Head of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo during a virtual press briefing, on Saturday.

“We have approached China and I have been told that assistance is forthcoming and an estimated 30,000 masks, ventilators and other essential medical equipment are coming to Guyana,” said the prime minister.

It was reported that Guyana has, so far, only received support from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). The organization had donated some 1,800 COVID-19 test kits to the country.

Authorities here are, however, actively seeking international assistance in the form of financing, which will go towards funding measures to combat the COVID-19 disease, which has so far infected 45 persons and killed six.

Speaking about the active search for financing, Prime Minister Nagamootoo said: “We are pursuing assistance from India by way of the Indian grant of US$14 million to Caribbean countries.

“It is a low hanging fruit, and we have outlined that Guyana’s allocation will be utilized for supplies relevant to COVID-19.”

The government, through the Ministry of Finance, had also requested US$5M from the World Bank.

When asked about the status of this request, the prime minister said he is not aware of any specific approval so far, but he noted that Guyana has not been deemed disqualified from receiving assistance from anywhere.

As government awaits a response from the World Bank, additional approaches have been made to other international financial institutions and, according to Prime Minister Nagamootoo, some are in the process of dealing with the request for assistance.

“There have been approaches to international organisations for funding…specific applications have been made to certain banks to address the disease…the Ministry of Finance is active on that front, to approach the CDB, IDB, IMF or wherever, even UN funds,” said the prime minister in a past report.

In talking about a proposed budget to deal with funds allocated for the local response to the disease, he had said: “It will be a budget that will run into billions of dollars…it would be a heavy sum…it is an emergency situation, so it has to be money that will be accessible in the contingency fund.

“We have a challenge, there is no Parliament, so you need to see where you have money…we are, however, preparing a consolidated shopping list which will be presented to the Ministry of Finance.”

As it stands now, the prime minister said despite the political climate, government still has access to the consolidated fund.

It was reported that the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) met this week and approved up to US$140 million to be used by the bank’s Borrow, to tackle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and other shocks to their economies.

In addition, Trinidadian Economist, Dr. Roger Hosein, has said that Guyana’s oil revenues, held within the Natural Resources Fund (NRF), can be tapped into to boost the country’s response to the emergency situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS

While financial assistance is being sought, public medical institutions have also requested support in the form of foreign medical professionals, who will aid in the fight against COVID-19.

“I know that some requests have been made to us to have an approach to Cuba for some medical personnel, mainly nurses,” said Prime Minister Nagamootoo, adding that this matter will, however, engage the attention of the public health ministry once the assessment shows that there is a need for personnel at this time.

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The coronavirus outbreak reportedly originated in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to many other countries, including some in the Americas. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughs, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. Persons who suspect that they may have the virus are advised not to visit a healthcare facility, but instead call on several provided hotlines where it can be arranged for a health team to visit.

Minister Lawrence noted that additional hotline numbers have been added, and staff has been increased to facilitate efficiency. The numbers are 226-7480; 229-7490; 231-1166; 227-4986; 624-6674; 624-2819; 624-9355.