Guyana now has 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Guyana now has 23 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 4 from the 19 reported cases two days day.

This was noted by Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Karen Boyle in a live social media update provided by the Ministry of Public Health.

She said that the number of persons tested moved from 75 to 83, with 23 positives, 59 negatives and one inconclusive.The number of deaths remain at 4.

Dr Boyle noted that despite the “countless” appeals by the authorities to the public to comply with the preventative measures outlined by the MOPH and its partners, persons continue to act as though if it is business as usual.”I wish to emphasise that everyone is at risk for contracting this disease,” she said, adding that the ministry is “is begging” Guyanese to do their part to adhere to all credible advisories which have been circulating in the public domain.

She said that the MOPH is still experiencing challenges with persons who have been in contact with the disease as such individuals are not providing the authorities with accurate information so that they can better manage the situation. Further, she said persons placed on home quarantine are either refusing to adhere to instructions or recommendations given by surveillance officers or,”are downright refusing to go on quarantine”.

She pleaded with all Guyanese to be responsible and assist the authorities in combating the spread of the global pandemic here.

As Dr Boyle noted the challenges being experienced by the country’s health care workers, she said that the ministry is putting measures in place to assist them. As such she noted that the MOPH is working along with the Ministry of Communities to ensure that transportation is in place for health care workers to and from work.

It is also working to ensure that a stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) reaches all health facilities.In addition, the ministry is looking at providing housing for health care workers to prevent them from infecting their family members.

On Sunday, the ministry will roll-out an APP on National Communications Network (NCN) whereby persons can self-test and information will go directly to the ministry’s surveillance team.Persons will be contacted by the team if deemed necessary. Where NCN is not available, persons can listen out for instructions on the radio.