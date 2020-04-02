COVID-19 pandemic forces suspension of several CONCACAF programmes

IN a correspondence to its Member Associations, CONCACAF has suspended its Regional C Licence Coaching Course (Honduras) Domestic D Licence Coaching Course (Nicaragua), CONCACAF-English FA Coach Education Mentorship Programme Phase 2 (Grenada), CONCACAF Coach Education Panel (Miami) and the Domestic D Licence Coaching Course in Puerto Rico.

According to a release from the Confederation, their Next Play Academy Festival In Guatemala (April 4), Domestic D Licence Coaching Course in Dominican Republic (April 14-18) and their Regional B Licence Course For Technical Development Directors/Leaders of Coach Education which was scheduled for Jamaica (April 27-May 3) has also been suspended.

CONCACAF said that they hope to reschedule the listed activities to alternative dates later in the year and noted that “all decisions concerning rescheduling of the above activities would be made in close consultation with all participating and hosting Member Associations for each of the respective events.