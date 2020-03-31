Duo hospitalised following smash-up on Essequibo Coast

By Indrawattie Natram

Two men from Vilvorden village on the Essequibo Coast were on Tuesday afternoon rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital in Region Two after a car they were in slammed into an electrical pole on the Cullen Public Road.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the driver of PWW 6624 was proceeding south along the roadway around 1800hrs when he lost control of the car and slammed into an electrical pole.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle spun several times before it hit the pole, cutting power to the area.

The driver along with his friend were highly intoxicated at the time of the accident, residents alleged.

After hearing the loud impact scores of residents rushed to the scene and assisted the men. The driver sustained severe head injuries and was picked up in an unconscious state.

Meanwhile, his friend also sustained head injuries and became delirious at the scene. Police picked up the man and rushed him to the hospital.

Residents said that the vehicle was speeding prior to the crash. The neighbouring communities and Cullen were immediately left in darkness as the sunset in the distance.

Workers attached to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) later arrived on the scene to remedy the situation.