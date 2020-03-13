Region Two launches awareness campaign on coronavirus

By Indrawattie Natram

ENVIRONMENTAL health officers attached to the Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health, Region Two, have been dispatched to various communities and schools to educate persons on safety measures and how to safeguard themselves against the coronavirus.

According to Senior Environmental Officer, Shaleena Baksh, education is the key to combat the virus and a multi-stakeholder approach is needed. She said staffers of her department have been visiting schools advising persons to wash their hands, avoid handshaking and to use Lysol spray and wipes. The officers have also reached out to several food vendors. The vendors were advised to wear gloves and face masks whenever they are serving food to the public.

A special meeting was also convened in the boardroom of the Regional Democratic Council on Thursday by the Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikarran. At the meeting, staff members attached to the Regional Administration were further sensitised on the hygienic measures that need to be taken to keep the virus at bay. Regional Health Officer, Dr. Afarah Khan, told the staffers to remain calm and ensure that they practise good hygiene. She also assured residents that staff members attached to the region’s health department will do everything to reach out to persons. She also asked that anyone who displayed such symptoms should visit a health facility immediately.

Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikarran, said the region has a plan of action to address the virus. Some of the actions include the screening of patients at all health posts, testing at the Suddie Public Hospital and sensitisation in schools.

A task force was formed to educate the general public, especially the police, army and fire personnel, businesses and residents. Jaikarran said persons will also visit the markets, car parks and host television programmes to further educate Region Two residents about the virus.

Meanwhile, a visit to the pharmacies and supermarkets indicate that residents are preparing themselves against the virus. Many were seen purchasing Lysol and hand sanitiser.

At one of the local pharmacies, one woman, Nadya Pitram, related: “I have seen what’s happening in the other countries on social media. I was praying for it not to reach Guyana but now it reaches we all have to prepare. I am ensuring my family is safe and my house is clean.”

Workers attached to agencies and private companies were also seen with masks and gloves. At the Anna Regina Market, many vendors were also wearing masks.

“Everybody wants to protect themselves, everybody wants to stay alive. This thing I hear is deadly. I wish I could stay home but I have a family to maintain,” Savitri Persaud, a vendor said.

The Regional Health Team will continue to reach out to persons, educating them about the virus. On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 a pandemic. According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory (SARS-CoV). The coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China and has since spread to many other countries. In most cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.