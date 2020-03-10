Eastern Airlines pushes back launch of JFK-GEO flights to March 19

..offers twice weekly flights

REBRANDED carrier, Eastern Airlines, will commence service between the Cheddi Jagan International Airport(CJIA) and New York’s JFK Airport from March 19, 2020.

Previously, the carrier had set March 5, 2020 for it launch.

Eastern Airlines said its nonstop flights, at the lowest fares, make it possible for more people to fly than ever before. “The liberal bag policy begins with one free checked bag up to 70 pounds. The flights will be operating twice weekly, with service on Thursdays and Sundays and capacity for 200 passengers,” the carrier said.

Last year, the authorities noted that Eastern Airlines is mandated to lodge two bonds totalling US$450,000 before it commences operations here in Guyana.

The airline had submitted an application to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA) to operate scheduled flights between the JFK and the CJIA using its Boeing 767 200/300 series aircraft.

At a press conference at the Ministry of the Presidency last November, Director General, Joseph Harmon, said while Cabinet approved Eastern Airlines’ application to conduct scheduled air services between New York, United States of America and Georgetown, Guyana, the bonds are a prerequisite given the history of the airline here.

“Cabinet approved the application submitted by Eastern Airlines LLC and has agreed that the airline can commence operations on or before December 08, 2019 subject to the posting of a bond of US$250,000 to the Government of Guyana and a separate bond of US$200,000 to the Guyana Revenue Authority,” the Director-General told reporters.

Eastern Airlines, under its former brand – Dynamic Airways, had filed for bankruptcy in 2018. It was as a result of its financial challenges, that the Guyanese Government had taken a decision earlier this year to decline its application to re-enter Guyana’s market. Approximately six months after rejecting the airline’s application, the government has granted its approval but under strict conditions.

Previously, Eastern Airlines, which was headquartered in Miami, operated a charter service between Guyana and New York through an arrangement with Travel Span and One Guyana. However, Eastern Airlines folded in 2017 and was bought over by Swift Air.

Following a range of investment maneuverings, a document seen by this newspaper indicated that Dynamic International Airways had applied to the United States Department of Transportation to operate its Boeing 767 aircraft under the Eastern Airlines name.

The document, filed with the U.S. authorities, stated that Kenneth Wolley, a 38 per cent shareholder of Swift Air, became the 100 per cent owner at Dynamic Airways after it declared bankruptcy earlier in 2019. As a result, Dynamic Airways is able to use the ‘Eastern’ brand.