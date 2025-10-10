Soesdyke-Linden Highway residents get direct answers to questions

–as gov’t ramps up community engagements

COMMUNITIES along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway are set to benefit from housing support, health and agricultural initiatives, and infrastructure development following a series of direct engagements with over a dozen ministers, who also pledged to address community issues.

On Thursday, government ministers reaffirmed the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)’s commitment to inclusive development to hundreds of residents while also listening to their voices.

During separate outreaches, the ministers emphasised that these interactions are vital to ensuring that government policies and programmes remain people-centred and responsive to the needs of citizens.

The series of engagements saw residents raising key issues such as infrastructure upgrades, drainage, waste management, and road safety. Government ministers assured citizens that these matters will be addressed collaboratively through the relevant agencies.

Banakari and Tiger Bone residents were directly engaged on the government’s vision for agricultural and infrastructural development in the region, and across the country, over the next five years and were assured that they can expect accelerated development in every sector, building on the tremendous progress made from 2020 to 2025.

Within this new term, the government will focus heavily on expanding agriculture, modernising infrastructure, and empowering small-scale farmers.

A key part of the government’s agriculture vision includes bringing an additional 100,000 acres under cultivation over the next five years.

Hundreds of residents will see the building out of state-of-the-art facilities and in agriculture, modern methods, which include the introduction of hydroponics and other modern farming techniques to increase productivity and sustainability.

To support this transition, the government is moving forward with the creation of an interest-free development bank. This initiative will help small-scale farmers access affordable financing to expand their operations, especially those who have struggled to secure funding through traditional financial institutions.

Residents were urged to take full advantage of the opportunities coming their way, as Guyana continues to transform its agricultural sector and rural economy.

Adding to this, in other engagements, such as in Waiakabra, located along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, citizens raised key community concerns, including issues related to land ownership documentation, the need for improved recreational spaces, road construction, and speeding trucks posing safety risks to residents.

It was also reported that the tender for the main access road has already been issued, with contract award expected soon through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). Additionally, eleven other roads within the community have been identified for upgrades.

In addressing the safety issue, there has been commitment to residents to ensure the police take steps to curb speeding truckers.

On the issue of land ownership, residents were told that this has to be addressed through the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC).

A new housing programme for vulnerable communities, which provides grants and other financial support to help families repair or upgrade their homes were related to the residents.

Residents of other communities were also made aware of digitisation of systems across all other sectors, including the housing ministry.

Residents of Hill Foot, during one of the engagements, raised concerns regarding garbage collection and disposal, poor drainage, among other issues during the rainy season. They also expressed the need for a recreational facility within the area.

They were assured that these issues will be dealt with in collaboration with the relevant ministries.

Further, residents were told that tenders will soon be issued for the second phase of works and a new alignment that will create a faster route to Georgetown, signalling ongoing infrastructural upgrades along the corridor.

Meanwhile, residents of Ideal Road, Waiakabra, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway were provided guidance and updates on upcoming works to be undertaken in the area.

Additionally, those residing in Kairuni, Linden-Soesdyke Highway presented recommendations to enhance their community.

The government has promised to address those issues.

Residents at the Swan Community Centre were engaged on their development priorities.

Further, those residing in Dora Village welcomed the opportunity to share their concerns and access a range of social services, including public assistance, permanent disability benefits, domestic violence support, and childcare services, among others.

Thursday’s outreaches saw engagements with over a dozen communities and formed part of the government’s major effort to continue community engagements and development planning.

The outreaches ran from 14:30 hrs to 17:30 hrs and saw ministers fanning out along the highway corridor to meet residents, listen to their concerns and discussing the government’s ongoing and future plans for development in the area.

The ministers that were on those outreaches are: Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat; Minister within the Office Of The Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, Minister Of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues; Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Housing, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry Of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs; Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Ministry of Local Government And Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai; Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony; Minister of Local Government And Regional Development, Priya Manickchand; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne; Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vikash Ramkissoon; Minister of Public Utilities And Aviation, Deodat Indar; Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall; Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith; Minister of Education, Sonia Parag; Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally; Minister Within The Ministry Of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj; Minister of Human Services And Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha.