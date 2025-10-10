Launch of ‘National Early Warning System’ to serve as ‘national safeguard’

–CANU Director says as Guyana joins growing list of Caribbean nations to crackdown on emerging drug threats

GUYANA has officially launched its National Early Warning System (EWS) adding itself to the growing list of Caribbean nations that are taking firm action against new and emerging drug threats.

The system was created in adherence to global standards and will allow for quick detection and response to new psychoactive substances (NPS) and other evolving drug threats.

The system will unite authorities under a single network and prevent harmful substances from spreading rapidly while reinforcing Guyana’s public health and security systems.

Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) James Singh explained that the EWS forms part of Guyana’s larger commitment to public safety by promoting better coordination, scientific integration, and proactive decision-making.

Singh said: “When a new drug or when a new dangerous substance emerges whether it is on the streets, a lab or the hospital, the Early Warning System will ensure that that data is captured, verified and translated into actionable intelligence for all relevant stakeholders. This is not just about a technical development; it is a national safeguard and one that will save lives.”

Law enforcement agencies, health and forensic bodies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory, will be able to use the single network to connect in real time and detect emerging drug threats while sharing information and taking preventive action.

Singh also stated: “No single agency can deal with this alone, it takes a coordinated effort. But it is also to enhance public safety and integrate scientific data into policy and operational decisions.”

The system was created with guidance from the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (CICAD), a body of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Stakeholders also highlighted the troubling trend of the region’s drug trade evolving rapidly with traditional drugs like cocaine and marijuana remaining in circulation and synthetic and psychoactive drugs surfacing. The latter are usually disguised as herbal mixtures, candy and vaping products.

Powerful opioids such as fentanyl have already caused severe consequences across OAS nations, including North America, a specialist from CICAD Pernell Clarke noted.

As he underscored the serious nature of these drugs, he highlighted incidents of overdose, toxic events and deaths which reached alarming levels in the US and caused significant issues in Canada.

For Latin America and the Caribbean, these occurrences should serve as serious warnings, especially given the implications of the emerging drug threats, he explained.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Narine Singh hailed the launch as a critical step in protecting public health, given the health risks associated with drugs.

He emphasised that drug misuse is not just a medical problem but a social one that is affecting families and communities across the country.

With traditional drugs now frequently combined with synthetic compounds, Dr. Singh said, the dangers are becoming more complex and harder to manage.