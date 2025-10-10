CJIA probes bribery allegations involving overweight baggage fees

–reaffirms zero-tolerance policy on corruption

THE Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has announced that it is treating the recent allegations of bribery and extortion involving overweight baggage fees for Caribbean Airlines (CAL)passengers with the utmost seriousness.

In an official statement on Thursday, the airport said it is working closely with the airline and relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the claims made by a Caribbean Airlines passenger.

CJIA reminded the travelling public that all official payments, including those for overweight baggage, must be made directly to the airline through approved channels, and that an official receipt must always be issued.

“No payment should ever be made to any individual officer or staff member,” the statement emphasised.

The airport also encouraged passengers to report any instances or suspicions of bribery or corruption immediately to the nearest police station, CJIA security, or through the following contacts: Email: cjiac@cjairport-gy.com, or phone: +592-699-9074.

The airport highlighted the positive record of its security unit over the past nine months, noting that the team has recovered and returned numerous items to passengers, including 80 laptops, 32 mobile phones, 106 pieces of luggage and carry-ons, 15 travel documents, 30 electronic devices, and cash.

Public Relations Officer Shunza Samuels said the success of the Security Unit demonstrates the airport’s commitment to integrity.

“The success of this Unit is a direct reflection of the professionalism and integrity we uphold,” Samuels stated, adding: “As we reaffirm our zero-tolerance stance on corruption, we remain focused on transparency, accountability, and service excellence in every aspect of our work.”

The CJIA’s statement follows a recent extortion allegation against police ranks stationed at the airport, which prompted swift action from the Government of Guyana.

Effective September 29, 2025, all law enforcement officers assigned to the country’s ports of entry, including airports and border points, are now required to wear body cameras.

The directive was issued in direct response to the CJIA incident. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) confirmed that CCTV footage and other evidence support claims that police ranks demanded money from a passenger to release her lawful items.

The officers implicated in the alleged extortion have since been placed under close arrest, and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched a full investigation.

The GPF, in its own statement, reiterated a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, warning that any officer found guilty of extortion or bribery will face the full force of the law.

The Force also reminded travellers that no payments are required to clear lawful items through the CJIA or any other port of entry, and urged the public to report any requests for money immediately to police authorities.

CJIA’s latest statement reinforces that position, underscoring the airport’s commitment to transparency, and its cooperation with law enforcement as investigations continue.