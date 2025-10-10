‘No great hope for WIN without Mohamed’

–ANUG Chairman says as extradition looms; points to parliamentary picks’ lack of competence to serve in the House

WITH We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Leader Azruddin Mohamed facing possible extradition to the United States on serious federal charges, Chairman of A New and United Guyana (ANUG) Dr. Mark France has admitted that the party may not survive his removal.

During an appearance on the ‘Freddie Kissoon Show’ on Wednesday, Dr. France opined that WIN is almost built entirely on Mohamed’s money and image.

Dr. France said: “Now, personally, I don’t have great hope for WIN functioning without Mr. Mohamed; I don’t see it happening. That is my honest opinion.”

A US federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida returned a true bill indictment against prominent sanctioned businessmen, Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin, charging them with multiple counts of wire fraud, gold smuggling and money laundering.

The case, which was entered into the court’s record on October 2, 2025, according to documents seen by the Guyana Chronicle, sketches a trail of gold smuggling and deceit that began in 2017, during the tenure of the APNU+AFC Coalition government, and allegedly ran for seven years, flowing from Georgetown to Miami, and from Dubai to California, through a system designed to evade taxes and enrich the persons behind it.

The indictment cites several provisions of US law, including 18 U.S.C. §§ 1349, 1343, 1341, 2, 1956(h), 981(a)(1)(C), and 982(a)(1), which cover wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and forfeiture of assets linked to unlawful activity.

Coming out of the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections, the WIN political outfit, formed by Azruddin Mohamed, managed to attract supporters of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R)/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) to wipe them out as the main opposition and gain 16 seats in Guyana’s 65-seat parliament.

Dr. France, however, said the now majority opposition, WIN, has to play “catch up”.

“Because, of the 16 persons that are going to parliament, only three have parliamentary experience; three persons know the basic etiquette of parliament, much less what is it to submit a motion, what is it to be on a committee, what is it to go on the public accounts committee,” he said.

Dr. France also spoke about the WIN party reneging on their agreement signed earlier this year.

Previously, Leader of the WIN party, Azruddin Mohamed denied the claims, and stated that Nandranie Singh, who is the Region Four Representative, is an ANUG representative, and was extracted to take up a seat in Parliament.

But many questions still linger, including whether the newcomer truly comes under the ANUG umbrella, and whether ANUG was supposed to get more than one seat.

Following the announcement of WIN’s assignment of the seats, former ANUG executive Althia King had accused WIN of betraying the terms of the agreement between the two parties.

According to reports, King took to social media and noted that a draft of the proposed legally-binding contract between WIN and ANUG promised one parliamentary seat if WIN secured at least five seats, and two seats if it won 16 seats.