Devin Mohan, Humace Oodit elected to Lead Region Two RDC

Former Mayor of Anna Regina, Devin Mohan, has been elected as the new Regional Chairman of Region Two, succeeding Vilma De Silva, who served as Chairperson in the previous Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Re-elected as Regional Vice Chairman was Humace Oodit of Affiance Village. The official swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday in the boardroom of the Regional Democratic Council, where Regional Executive Officer (REO) Susanah Saywack presided over the proceedings. The ceremony commenced with a prayer and the national pledge, followed by the administration of the oaths of office.

Sixteen out of seventeen councillors from various political parties were sworn in to serve on the new RDC. PPP Councillor Arnold Adams was absent due to family commitments.

The nomination for the position of Regional Chairman was moved by PPP/C Councillor Parmanand Singh and seconded by Michael Samuels, with Councillor Renelle Williams closing the nomination in favour of Devin Mohan.

Re-electing Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oodit, was PPP Councillor Verina Rasheed and seconded by Melrose Henry, while Delicia De Silva closed the nomination for Regional Vice Chairman, resulting in Humace Oodit being re-elected to the position.

The newly elected Chairman, Devin Mohan, currently serves as the Mayor of Anna Regina, the capital of Region Two (Pomeroon–Supenaam).

He was elected mayor in 2023 at the age of 28. Before assuming political office, Mohan worked as a lecturer at the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI).

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Management and a Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management. A native of Lima, Essequibo Coast, Mohan has been actively involved in community development and youth empowerment. He is also a member of the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO).

The Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oodit of Affiance, a father of three children, said that he was happy to be re-elected for the position.

He pledged his efforts to work with all the councillors in moving Region Two Forward. Oodit is known for her activist work and humbleness. He is described by his supporters as a very down-to-earth person.

Regional Executive Officer Saywack urged the newly elected officials to work in unity and foster cooperation among councillors. She called on them to serve with integrity and to be champions for the people of Region Two. Saywack emphasised that their leadership should positively impact lives across the region, from south to north, encouraging them to make a tangible difference in the communities they represent.

For the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Faraz Baksh, Delecia Tandika De Silva, Rudolph Ignatius Wilson, Melrose Henry, Verina Eleanor Rasheed, Devin Mohan, Humace Oodit, Michael Leon Samuels, Parmanand Singh and Renelle Candaisy Williams.

Absent were Arnold Noel, Lindon Adams.

For the We Invest In Nationhood (WIIN) was Sherillee Erica Barker, Minerva Ramona Cornelius, Dennitta Samantha Parkes, Derrick Kenneth Paul and Daniel Stool.

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) only had one RDC Councillor, Prince Holder.

Call for Inclusive Governance

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, urged the newly sworn-in councillors to uphold the principles of inclusivity and accountability. He reminded them to be guided by national policy frameworks to ensure that every citizen benefits from the region’s ongoing development and transformation.

Also in attendance were the Director General of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Sonia, and former Member of Parliament, Nandranie Coonjah.