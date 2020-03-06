Protesters attack David ‘G’ bus , children injured, female cop attacked in West Coast Berbice protests

Heightened protest action by supporters of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) along the West Coast Berbice public road has responsible in several injuries to school children and police officers coming under attack.

Reports are that three children, ages 13,14 and 15 who attend school at Belladrum village, were heading home in a ‘David G’ bus when the vehicle came under attack by PPP/C protesters at Bush Lot village.

The children were taken to the hospital for treatment.Further up the corridor, at Bath, several police officers came under attack from the protesters. A female cop was injured by the mobs who blocked the roadway.

Our reporters on the ground reported that teams of riot police have arrived in the area to quell the situation.