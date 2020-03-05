Region Two residents await elections results

– even as businesses return to normalcy

REGION Two residents are eagerly anticipating announcement of the results of the recently concluded General and Regional Elections. Although they are aware that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) won the region with 18,752 votes, they are still living in uncertainty as to which party will lead the country.

The region had 39,979 eligible voters with only 26,492 casting their votes or a 70 per cent turnout.

A drive around the town of Anna Regina revealed that businesses were opened and were carrying out their routine business activities; schools were also opened. Businesses in the commercial centre in Anna Regina were opened; however, private companies closed their doors one hour before their usual time.

Vendors flocked the Anna Regina, Charity and Suddie markets as usual and drivers were seen flocking the car parks soliciting passengers. The atmosphere in the region remained calm days after the elections.

In Queenstown, at a popular pub, many PPP/C supporters were seen celebrating. On the table they had the party flag claiming victory. Other bars in the town of Anna Regina also had persons celebrating the region’s victory.

This newspaper reached out to a few residents who expressed their satisfaction with the regional results. Maybel Mahadeo related that she is happy that the PPP/C won the region because she voted for them and she has confidence that they can lead Guyana.

Another resident from Queenstown, Andre Junior, said he believes GECOM should announce the results soonest since the entire Guyana is in suspense.

“I am willing to accept whatever decision it is, we are all Guyanese, the public needs to know what’s going on, how long will [we] be waiting?” Junior said.

Another resident from Sparta village echoed Junior’s sentiments, stating that GECOM should declare the results and let Guyanese continue to live in peace and harmony.

“The world is watching us, we need to be strong as a nation, but GECOM needs to release the results so we can continue with our life,” Rosie Samlall said.

Commander of ‘G’ Division, Crystal Robinson, said the police are continuing to monitor the region and security has been strengthened.