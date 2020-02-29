Police assure PPP of readiness for E-Day

…urge party to encourage supporters to act in compliance with the law

A TEAM from the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on Friday met with Commissioner of Police Leslie James to discuss security concerns regarding the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections. The team comprised PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo; PPP/C Presidential Candidate Dr. Irfaan Ali; and Prime Ministerial Candidate Brigadier (rtd) Mark Phillips, the party said in a release.

Commissioner James was supported by Deputy Commissioner with responsibility for Administration Mr. Paul Williams; Deputy Commissioner with responsibility for Operations Ms. Maxine Graham; Head of Special Branch Mr. Nigel Hoppie; and Acting Deputy Commissioner with responsibility for Law Enforcement Mr. Michael Kingston. Some of the issues discussed at the meeting included the Guyana Police Force’s operational readiness for Election Day activities, such as adequate transportation and personnel to provide security at Polling Places, the PPP release added.

According to the PPP, it specifically raised, as a matter of concern, the risk associated with persons congregating in close proximity to Polling Places after they would have cast their votes, or at the close of polls. “The Police Commissioner gave the PPP/C team his assurance of the Force’s readiness to provide adequate security measures for the 2020 General and Regional Elections. He informed, too, that ranks of the Guyana Police Force will be deployed to secure all polling places, as well as ensure security arrangements for ballot boxes,” the PPP release stated.

He also assured that the Force will ensure that the provisions of the Representation of the People Act are enforced, relative to ensuring no congregation of crowds within 200 yards of polling stations; ensuring no unauthorised person obstructs or interferes with access to, or egress from, a polling place, and that no unauthorised person obstructs or interferes with the movement of ballot boxes and other material pertaining to Monday’s General and Regional Elections.

The Police Commissioner raised the issue of political parties encouraging their supporters to act in compliance with the law. The PPP General Secretary made it clear that the Police Force can expect full cooperation on this from the leadership of the PPP/C. The PPP/C delegation thanked the Police Commissioner for the meeting and stressed that the Party is committed to a peaceful electoral process.