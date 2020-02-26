Roger Khan arrested for assaulting man at nite club

SHAHEED ‘Roger’ Khan was arrested on Tuesday and taken into custody at the Brickdam Police Station, police have confirmed without stating the reason, only noting that he was “pulled in” for questioning.

According to reports, he was arrested for assaulting a man on Mash Night at a city nightclub.

Khan returned to Guyana September last from the United States, and was immediately taken into police custody for questioning relating to two murders, but was released on station bail after the 72-hour detention period expired.

Immediately upon his return, Khan was taken into custody and grilled for the murders of Ronald Waddell and former boxing coach, Donald Allison.

Waddell was gunned down in his car outside his seaside Subryanville, Georgetown home in January 10, 2006.

Allison, on the other hand, was shot dead outside a Boxing Gym in Agricola, East Bank Demerara, on September 8, 2005.

Khan was jailed in 2009 after he pleaded guilty to arms trafficking, drug trafficking, conspiracy, and witness tampering. He was arrested in neighbouring Suriname in June 2006.

After serving his sentence, Khan was released from the US prison on July 8, 2019, placed in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and was held at the Krome Detention Facility in Miami before his deportation.

Khan was escorted to Guyana by agents of ICE September last, and was handed over to local Police upon his arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.